The new six-part factual drama follows the true story of Ayling's kidnapping, which occurred in 2017 when she had travelled to Milan, Italy for what she thought was a photoshoot. In reality, the photoshoot was fake and Ayling was kidnapped.

The terrifying reality of Ayling's ordeal will be brought to the small screen by writer Georgia Lester (Killing Eve, Skins) and is based on research, extensive interviews, documented legal proceedings and Ayling's own book Kidnapped. The series is being made in cooperation with Ayling, with the first announcement for the series being made in April last year.

Since then, filming for the series has taken place in Italy and the UK with the series set to land on BBC Three and iPlayer later this year.

Chloe Ayling. BBC

According to the synopsis, the series "will tell Chloe's personal story in full for the first time, going behind the headlines to shine a light on the emotional truth".

The full synopsis for the series reads: "The series follows her terrifying kidnap, her bravery and resilience in captivity, and the subsequent court case that put her kidnappers in jail. Yet despite their convictions, Chloe faced headlines accusing her of faking her own kidnapping, and found herself at the centre of a media storm.

"Kidnapped asks why Chloe was blamed for her kidnappers' crimes. How do we relate to survivors of crime who make the front pages? And how does it feel to be an ordinary person, caught up in events so extraordinary that you aren’t believed?"

Parkes will be joined in the cast by Adrian Edmondson (Rain Dogs, A Spy Among Friends), Nigel Lindsay (The Capture, The Salisbury Poisonings) and Olive Gray (Halo, Rose).

The cast is rounded out by Eleonora Romandini (The White Lotus, Il Nostro Generale), Julian Swiezewski (The Passing Bells, Krucjata) and Christine Tremarco (The Responder, Casualty).

Speaking about the series and her collaboration with Ayling, writer Lester said: "Every moment that I have spent researching this series and spending time with Chloe, learning about the ordeal she suffered both by the men who abducted her and the people who doubted her, has been shocking and infuriating.

"It's been an honour to work with Chloe and I can't wait for audiences to finally see her courage, her charm and her unwavering resilience."

Kidnapped will be coming to BBC Three and iPlayer later this year.

