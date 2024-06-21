Taking place at the Bridge Theatre, the show will see Bailey reunited with director Nicholas Hytner, who he last worked with during the National Theatre production of Othello.

Bailey's prolific stage credits also include playing Edgar in Ian McKellen's King Lear at the Chichester Festival in 2017 and scooping up an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Jamie in Company. Plus, if you can't wait until next year, he'll be appearing in the newest series of Heartstopper this October.

Richard II, while on the lesser known side of Shakespeare's folio, tells the thrilling story of a disastrous and rash king caught up in a plot to destroy him, a plot that would eventually take England to war.

When discussing the play, Hynter asked: "What do you do when a ruler is absolutely inadequate? How do you get rid of the rightful leader?

"On the one hand, the play endorses Richard’s right to rule and on the other hand it appears to endorse [Henry] Bolingbroke’s greater capacity to rule.”

The staging of the piece will be designed by Bob Crowley, who is likely to make use of the Bridge Theatre's flexible space. Right now, the venue is being used for an immersive production of Guys & Dolls, but has previously also been home to an enchanting walk-through production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Julius Caesar.

For this, however, Hynter told The Guardian it would be "a cross between in-the-round and traverse".

So, if you're wanting to see this Capital 'R' Rake live, here's what you need to know.

When and where can I see Jonathan Bailey in Richard II

Jonathan Bailey's new production will be staged at the Bridge Theatre from 10th February to 10th May 2025.

The Bridge is the current home of Guys & Dolls and can be found on the riverfront by Tower Bridge, which means London Bridge (on the Northern and Jubilee lines) or Tower Hill (on the Circle and District lines) is your best bet for getting there.

How to get tickets to see Jonathan Bailey in Richard II

Tickets for Richard II will go on general sale on Wednesday 26th June, so stay tuned for more information.

