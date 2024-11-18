Ghosts star Jim Howick, The Wives' Angela Griffin and Happy Valley's Steven Hartley will all be present, along with Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth), Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell) and Dex Lee (Doctors).

Of course, the Christmas episode will also see the first appearance of Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson, who will be joining beloved series regulars Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis, Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

Jim Howick in the Death in Paradise Christmas 2024 special. BBC

Ram John Holder will also be appearing in the new episode as Dwayne's father Nelson.

Read more:

According to the synopsis of the episode: "We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new detective inspector in tow. Londoner Mervin Wilson ruffles some feathers as he clashes with the island’s way of life.

"But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet: three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they’re dressed as Santa Claus, and seemingly all shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.

"As Mervin wrangles this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss’s unusual working methods. And Dwayne’s Christmas with his father doesn’t exactly go to plan."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Christmas episode gives us a taste of what's to come in the upcoming 14th season, which will be released in 2025.

More recently, series star Bourgine confirmed that filming has now wrapped on the new season of the cosy crime drama, but as of now, no further details about her character's upcoming storylines have been revealed.

We're sure with a new detective arriving in Saint Marie, Catherine and co will be busy trying to make Mervin feel at home, while also helping as much as they can with the litany of crimes that are set to unfold on the island.

Death in Paradise season 14 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.