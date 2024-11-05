They moved to a more conventional family home to raise their baby, Mia, handing the deed to Button House to a property developer who proceeded to turn it into a golf and spa resort.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the launch of behind-the-scenes companion book Ghosts: Brought to Life, co-creators Baynton and Howick discussed how the ghosts are faring with life between Alison and Mike's semi-regular visits.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Baynton revealed that "naturally" the six co-creators have "shared thoughts" with each other about what kind of antics their characters get up to after the final episode.

"We figure Julian would be enjoying roaming around people’s honeymoon suites," he began.

His own character, romantic poet Thomas Thorne, was head-over-heels in love with Alison during her time at Button House, but Baynton isn't ruling out the possibility of his heart wandering elsewhere.

"[Thomas] likes to think that he’s a one-woman man, but he’s clearly not because his affections do move," he continued.

"I’d imagine that he’s probably found somebody else to be fixated on, and then when Alison comes back once a year he just pretends that there’s no one else."

Mathew Baynton plays Thomas Thorne in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Howick explained that, while the final episode depicts an older Alison and Mike paying the ghosts a festive visit, that isn't necessarily the extent of their interaction with the eccentric spooks.

"The idea for the final episode was that Alison and Mike do visit them more often than Christmas, and perhaps we didn't get that across clearly enough," he explained.

"Also what we wanted to make sure was clear is that the ghosts, once the hotel is up and running, are having a great time. They're adjusting to life really well – and we try to make that clear with the plaguers at the end enjoying the sauna and steam room."

Howick added: "What’s great about [the ending] is that you know the characters so well and the characters are so different that you can kind of imagine them enjoying different aspects of the hotel.

"Pat would probably be watching the sports on the lawn or something. And so, what a hotel gives you is even more than what Alison gave them.

"Alison gave them a glimpse of modern life, and I think the hotel would give them a buffet of fun."

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ghosts: Brought to Life is available on Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.