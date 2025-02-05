A judge later ruled this was due to negligence in the reclamation of a steelworks.

The synopsis for the series says that it focuses on the mothers "who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice", tracing "through the years of their fight as a terrible truth comes to the surface".

You can watch the emotional trailer, set to Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive, right here now.

Other stars in the series, which features Black Mirror's Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker as executive producers, include Robert Carlyle, Brendan Coyle, Claudia Jessie and Joe Dempsie.

Rounding out the cast are Ben Batt, Stephen McMillan, Lauren Lyle, Michael Socha, Karla Crome, Matthew Durkan, Kobi Sadler and Toby Eden.

The series, based on a real-life scandal, comes after the success of Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which also dramatised a British scandal and was not only critically acclaimed and highly watched, but actually led to changes in the law.

Toxic Town isn't Thorne's only project coming to Netflix in the next couple of months - he also has a new four-part drama called Adolescence arriving on the streamer in March.

That series is a collaboration between Thorne and Stephen Graham, with the latter also starring in the series as the father of a boy accused of murdering one of his classmates.

Toxic Town will stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th February. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

