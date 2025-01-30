Toxic Town features an all-star cast including Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey), Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus), Rory Kinnear (Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger), Robert Carlyle (The Hack), Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton), Joe Dempsie (Showtrial) and Michael Socha (DI Ray).

The synopsis for the series says that it is "based on one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals", with it telling the story of the people at the heart of the Corby poisonings in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Toby Eden, Jodie Whittaker and Matthew James Hinchliffe in Toxic Town. Ben Blackall/Netflix

During this period, the rates of upper-limb defects in babies born in Corby were found to be three times higher than those of children born in the surrounding area, with a judge later ruling this was due to negligence in the reclamation of a steelworks.

The synopsis for the series continues: "Focusing on the mothers who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice, the series traces through the years of their fight as a terrible truth comes to the surface."

Since starring as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, Whittaker has been seen in series including One Night and Time, as well as the Christmas films That Christmas and Tabby McTat.

Meanwhile, writer Thorne has a number of projects in the works, including The Hack for ITV, Adolescence for Netflix and Lord of the Flies for the BBC.

Toxic Town will stream on Netflix from Thursday 27th February. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

