His father, Eddie (Stephen Graham), is chosen as the boy's appropriate adult, which is a legal term for someone over 18 years old who is allowed to support a child being held in custody.

Top Boy star Ashley Walters will also play a key role in Adolescence as DI Luke Bascombe, who will be tasked with piecing together the truth of the horrific case.

Ashley Walters stars in Adolescence. Netflix

Adolescence is directed by Philip Barantini, whose culinary nightmare Boiling Point (also starring Graham) earned acclaim for its presentation as a single continuous shot.

The filmmaker is building on this success with Adolescence, where each of the four episodes will borrow the same filming technique, which Netflix hopes will keep the "focus on the main characters and the unparalleled drama as it unfolds in real time".

Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper star in Adolescence. Netflix

Erin Doherty (The Crown) also stars as Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie's case, seen above in what appears to be a confrontational session.

Rounding out the cast is The Responder's Christine Tremarco (below), Faye Marsay (Andor), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Jo Hartley (After Life) and newcomer Amélie Pease.

Christine Tremarco and Stephen Graham star in Adolescence. Netflix

The series was penned by Graham in collaboration with acclaimed screenwriter Jack Thorne, who will be well known to viewers from the likes of This Is England, The Virtues and His Dark Materials.

Adolescence does not yet have a premiere date, but will be landing on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham star in Adolescence. Netflix

Adolescence is coming to Netflix in 2025.

