Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and more in first look at Netflix's Adolescence
The hard-hitting series brings together the director of Boiling Point and co-writer of The Virtues.
Netflix has dropped the first images from its hard-hitting miniseries Adolescence, which reunites the star and director of the tense kitchen thriller Boiling Point.
Adolescence tells the dark story of a family whose lives are turned upside-down when 13-year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper) is arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl who attends his school.
His father, Eddie (Stephen Graham), is chosen as the boy's appropriate adult, which is a legal term for someone over 18 years old who is allowed to support a child being held in custody.
Top Boy star Ashley Walters will also play a key role in Adolescence as DI Luke Bascombe, who will be tasked with piecing together the truth of the horrific case.
Adolescence is directed by Philip Barantini, whose culinary nightmare Boiling Point (also starring Graham) earned acclaim for its presentation as a single continuous shot.
The filmmaker is building on this success with Adolescence, where each of the four episodes will borrow the same filming technique, which Netflix hopes will keep the "focus on the main characters and the unparalleled drama as it unfolds in real time".
Erin Doherty (The Crown) also stars as Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie's case, seen above in what appears to be a confrontational session.
Rounding out the cast is The Responder's Christine Tremarco (below), Faye Marsay (Andor), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Jo Hartley (After Life) and newcomer Amélie Pease.
The series was penned by Graham in collaboration with acclaimed screenwriter Jack Thorne, who will be well known to viewers from the likes of This Is England, The Virtues and His Dark Materials.
Adolescence does not yet have a premiere date, but will be landing on Netflix sometime in 2025.
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.