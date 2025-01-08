Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger cast – all the stars in the true story sequel

As with the original, Fishwick himself was involved with the production – even making some heavily disguised cameo appearances – and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he revealed he was delighted Kinnear was back to play him, even if he'd initially had another actor in mind.

"I remember when I met Piers Ashworth at first, who wrote Bank of Dave and Bank of Dave 2.... he met me at the Bank of Dave," he explained.

"And he was saying to me, 'Look, Dave, I really want to make this film. It's going to be based on your book and your documentaries and things.' And he said, 'Who'd you like to play you'? And I said, 'Well, you know, Tom [Cruise], and me look very similar!'

"And he pulled his phone out, true story, he pressed T on his phone and Tom [came up]! That is really cool... Tom Cruise is your friends and family in your phone. And he said, 'But before I press it, you're gonna look too much like Tom. So let's get Rory Kinnear!"

In addition to Kinnear, there are a few returning faces in the sequel – including Hugh Bonneville – while This is Us star Chrissy Metz and Deadpool & Wolverine's Rob Delaney are among the American stars joining this time around.

Meanwhile there are also cameos for a couple of notable stars, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary briefly playing themselves and Def Leppard once again joining in the fun as well.

It's worth noting that although the film is based on "a true-ish story" some dramatic liberties have been taken with the telling of events, and with the exception of Dave, his wife Nicky and right-hand man David H, most of the characters listed below are fictional – albeit based on real figures.

With that in mind, read on for the full cast of Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger, including where who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger cast – all the stars in the true story sequel

You can find the full cast list below – scroll further for more information about the main players.

Rory Kinnear as Dave Fishwick

Chrissy Metz as Jessica

Jo Hartley as Nicky Fishwick

Amit Shah as Oliver

Pearce Quigley as David H

Leila Farzad as Margot

Dan Fogler as Detective Mitch Adams

Rob Delaney as Carlo Mancini

Hugh Bonneville as Sir Charles Denbigh

Ella Bruccoleri as Zoe

Samantha Power as Bev

Jenny Fitzpatrick as Sally

Liz Thompson as Mavis

Mark Conway as Jeff

George Rainsford as Miles

Bill Blackwood as Justice James Wellesley

Rory Kinnear plays Dave Fishwick

Rory Kinnear plays Dave Fishwick in The Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. Netflix

Who is Dave Fishwick? A self-made millionaire and former minibus driver whose efforts to revolutionise the banking system by setting up a community bank in Burnley were hugely successful – and marked him out as a local hero. This second film follows his crusades against payday lenders and loan sharks preying on vulnerable people.

What else has Rory Kinnear been in? Kinnear is a prolific film and TV actor, perhaps best-known for his roles as Bill Tanner in the James Bond film series. He also had major roles in films such as The Imitation Game and Men and series such as Black Mirror, Our Flag Means Death, Years and Years, Inside No. 9, Penny Dreadful and The Diplomat. In 2024, he began playing Tom Bombadil in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Chrissy Metz plays Jessica

Chrissy Metz plays Jessica in Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. Netflix

Who is Jessica? An American journalist whose investigative reporting into the financial sector leads her to Burnley, where she teams up with Dave in his mission.

What else has Chrissy Metz been in? Metz is best known for playing Kate Pearson in the hit US drama series This is Us, while previous film credits have included Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Stay Awake.

Jo Hartley plays Nicky Fishwick

Jo Hartley plays Nicky Fishwick in Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. Netflix

Who is Nicky Fishwick? Dave's wife, who also frequently supports him with his business.

What else has Jo Hartley been in? Hartley has starred in numerous small and big screen productions, most notably the multiple This Is England TV series and its resulting film, as well as In My Skin, After Life and Passenger. Other film credits include The Young Victoria, Eddie the Eagle, and Slaughterhouse Rulez.

Amit Shah plays Oliver

Amit Shah plays Oliver in Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. Netflix

Who is Oliver? A local Citizens Advice counsellor who also assists in the mission and strikes up a close bond with Jessica.

What else has Amit Shah been in? Many viewers will recognise Shah from the final season of Sally Wainwright's Happy Valley, in which he played pharmacist Faisal Bhatti and for Mr Bates vs the Post Office, where he starred as Jas Singh.

On the big screen, he's been seen in Breathe, Final Score, Johnny English Strikes Again, Last Christmas and The Courier.

Pearce Quigley plays David H

Pearce Quigley plays David H in Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. Netflix

Who is David H? Dave's right-hand man, who is the chief financial officer of the Bank of Dave.

What else has Pearce Quigley been in? Quigley's most prominent credits include Mackenzie Crook's hit comedy Detectorists, BBC drama Cutting It, and Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen.

Rob Delaney plays Carlo Mancini

Rob Delaney plays Carlo Mancini in Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. Netflix

Who is Carlo Mancini? A cold-blooded American loan shark, Carlo is the CEO of the payday loan company Dave goes after.

What else has Rob Delaney been in? Delaney rose to fame as an internet personality before securing his own show on Comedy Central and then starring in hit comedy series Catastrophe, which he co-wrote with Sharon Horgan.

On the big screen, he's been seen as Peter in the Deadpool films, and has also appeared in films like Hobbs and Shaw, The Hustle, Bombshell and briefly in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Hugh Bonneville plays Sir Charles Denbigh

Hugh Bonneville plays Sir Charles in Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. Netflix

Who is Sir Charles Denbigh? A banker who had been determined to shut down Dave's company in the previous film.

What else has Hugh Bonneville been in? Perhaps best known for his roles in Downton Abbey (and their resulting two feature films) as well as W1A and the Paddington films, Bonneville has had a variety of roles over the years. More recently, he starred in BBC's The Gold, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Netflix's I Came By and Channel 4's Douglas Is Cancelled.

Dan Fogler plays Detective Mitch Adams

Dan Fogler plays Detective Mitch Adams in Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger. Netflix

Who is Detective Mitch Adams? An American detective who becomes involved in Dave's mission against payday lenders.

What else has Dan Fogler been in? Fogler is perhaps best known for his role as Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films, while he's also had recurring roles in The Goldbergs and The Walking Dead and played Francis Ford Coppola in The Offer. He also has a key role as Albert Grossman in new Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Leila Farzad plays Margot

Who is Margot? An employee of Carlo Mancini, who tries to intimidate Dave and his allies into dropping their investigations.

What else has Leila Farzad been in? Farzad is known for her roles in Avenue 5, I Hate Suzie, Better, Black Mirror, The Decameron, The Marvels and Kaos.

Bank of Dave 2 is streaming on Netflix from Friday 10th January 2025.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.