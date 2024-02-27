The series also stars Ben Miles, Alex Kingston, Nick Mohammed and Simon Russell Beale, but when can viewers expect to see it, and what else is it about?

When will Douglas Is Cancelled be released?

Karen Gillan and Hugh Bonneville in Douglas is Cancelled. ITV

We don't yet know exactly when Douglas Is Cancelled will be released, but we do know that it will be coming to ITVX at some point in 2024.

Creator Steven Moffat recently did an interview with Variety, in which he revealed that he started writing the series in 2018, without even knowing the term 'cancel' at the time.

He said: "At the time I wrote this, I wouldn’t have known the expression. Obviously, [once I did] I co-opted it straight into the title."

The fact Moffat and his stars have started doing initial press for the show would suggest we may expect to see it sooner rather than later, but we'll update this page once we have any more concrete information.

What is Douglas Is Cancelled about?

Steven Moffat. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

The official synopsis for the series, which comes from writer Steven Moffat, says: "Douglas Is Cancelled introduces us to middle aged, and greying, current affairs news anchor, Douglas Bellowes, a respected broadcaster and raconteur who loves the life he’s created with his newspaper editor wife, Sheila.

"Whilst an experienced broadcaster for Live At Six, behind the scenes Douglas surprisingly needs constant reassurance from his sharper, younger, tech savvy, social media aware co-anchor, Madeline, who appears to be able to wrap him around her little finger.

"His life is privileged as he’s regarded as a national treasure and apparently, can do no wrong, until he makes an ill-advised joke at his cousin’s wedding, which is overheard by a fellow guest, who threatens to expose his comments on social media.

"Speculation is rife and during the on-going hysteria and digital storm, Douglas’s alleged indiscretion is dissected, analysed and blown out of all proportion. Everyone appears to have an opinion and Douglas is struggling to escape the controversy.

"It’s a chaotic and unmanageable situation, but can Douglas count on the support of his agent and colleagues? What will Douglas do next? Is he a casualty of ‘cancel culture’? With 2 million followers, what is Madeline’s motivation to social post on Douglas’s behalf? Friend or foe? That is the question."

Douglas Is Cancelled cast: Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan star

Hugh Bonneville. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Douglas Is Cancelled stars Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville in the title role, while Doctor Who's Karen Gillan reunites with Steven Moffat after their time working together on Doctor Who.

Gillan said of her role playing Madeline: "To torment a man, let alone a man named Douglas, for four episodes – armed with the writing of Steven Moffat – is a great privilege that I’m going to enjoy every minute of."

Also playing supporting roles in the series are Ben Miles (The Crown), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) and Simon Russell Beale (Mary & George).

Is there a trailer for Douglas Is Cancelled?

There isn't a trailer available for Douglas Is Cancelled just yet, but we'll update this page once any footage becomes available.

Douglas Is Cancelled will air on ITVX in 2024. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

