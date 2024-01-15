Fortunately, if you missed The Marvels during its theatrical run, the film’s digital release date is almost upon us, meaning you’ll soon be able to watch the film from the comfort of your own home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Marvels.

How to watch The Marvels in the UK

Zenobia Shroff plays Muneeba Khan in The Marvels. Marvel Studios

The Marvels will become available to rent and buy on various digital platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV and Sky Store in the UK and US on 16th January.

The Marvels landed in cinemas on Friday 10th November.

It was originally slated for an 8th July 2022 release date, but the release date was pushed back as a result of the pandemic.

Will The Marvels be released on Disney Plus?

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan in The Marvels. Marvel

If you don’t want to buy or rent The Marvels, then you'll be pleased to hear that the film will eventually be coming to Disney Plus.

Disney movies typically receive an exclusive theatrical run of at least 45 days before they become available to rent and buy on digital platforms.

It’s then typically about another month before the films come to Disney Plus, where they can be streamed at no extra cost to subscribers.

Assuming the typical monthly gap as well as the usual Wednesday premiere date, The Marvels could land on Disney Plus on around Wednesday 14th February.

But that's just speculation at this point, and fans will have to wait for more information.

