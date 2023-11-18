She explained: "I had such an amazing time working with Nia [DaCosta] and Teyonah [Parris] and Iman [Vellani], and it was just a really blissed out time and I'm so happy with what we did.

"Carol will always be part of me. She changed my life, you know, she changed me. Who I am as a person is forever impacted by her. So, I don't know what the future holds. But I know that she's always going to be with me."

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan in The Marvels. Marvel

The Marvels, which sees Danvers team up with Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, as well as marking the return of Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury, opened to a record-low in box office takings over its opening weekend.

Despite some criticism in reviews, others have praised the film, particularly the chemistry between its three leads - but that hasn't been enough to send masses to their local cinemas.

Larson, however, has moved onto various other projects, including Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry, also telling RadioTimes.com about how she prepared for the role.

She reflected: "I felt like Elizabeth was one of the greatest characters, it’s just an honour and a gift, and so I take that very seriously.

"It’s a big responsibility, I think, and so I just put everything into it that I could. I mean, spending two years developing something, you become very intimate with it.

"It became just a very long prep, maybe the longest prep I’ve ever done for something. And it’s like with anything like this, you go through, you know, the first maybe week or two, it just feels like, 'Oh, I must not be doing this good enough.'

"You know, there’s this sense of trying to find it and then you hit a point where it starts to feel like it makes sense and it’s inhabited, and then it’s over. It’s like, right when you start to get it is when the job is done. But that’s what I love about it."

The Marvels is in cinemas now. Lessons in Chemistry is available to stream on Apple TV+. Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

