Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Janet McTeer as Hera

David Thewlis as Hades

Rakie Ayola as Persephone

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon

Stephen Dillane as Prometheus

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy

Killian Scott as Orpheus

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus

Misia Butler as Caneus

Stanley Townsend as Minos

Leila Farzad as Ari

Billie Piper as Cassandra

Debi Mazar as Medusa

Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachy

Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in KAOS. Netflix

Who is Zeus? Zeus is the king of the gods, who starts to worry that his downfall is coming when he finds a new wrinkle on his forehead.

What else has Jeff Goldblum been in? Goldblum is best known for his roles in Independence Day, The Fly and the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises.

He has also appeared in the MCU, playing the Grandmaster, as well as in films such as Annie Hall, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He has also had roles in series including Friends, Will & Grace, Glee and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and hosted his own show called The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Janet McTeer plays Hera

Janet McTeer as Hera in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Hera? Hera is queen of the gods, who married to Zeus, who is also her brother.

What else has Janet McTeer been in? McTeer is known for her roles in films such as Wuthering Heights, Velvet Goldmine, Maleficent, Insurgent, Me Before You and The Menu, as well as in series including Sense & Sensibility, The White Queen, Jessica Jones, Sorry For Your Loss and Ozark.

David Thewlis plays Hades

David Thewlis as Hades in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Hades? Hades is the god of death and Zeus’ middle brother, who is the only one who takes Zeus's worries seriously.

What else has David Thewlis been in? Thewlis is known for his role as Professor Lupin in the Harry Potter film series, as well as for appearing in The Big Lebowski, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, War Horse, The Theory of Everything, Legend, Wonder Woman and Enola Holmes 2.

His TV roles have included appearances in Fargo, Landscapers, The Sandman, Big Mouth, Human Resources and The Artful Dodger.

Rakie Ayola plays Persephone

Rakie Ayola as Persephone in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Persephone? Persephone is the queen of the Underworld and Hades's wife.

What else has Rakie Ayola been in? Ayola is best known for playing Kyla in Holby City, while she has also had roles in Doctor Who, Black Mirror, No Offence, Shetland, Noughts + Crosses, Alex Rider, The Pact and Grace.

Cliff Curtis plays Poseidon

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon in KAOS Daniel Escale/Netflix

Who is Poseidon? Poseidon is god of the sea and Zeus's younger brother, who enjoys partying and spending time on his yacht.

What else has Cliff Curtis been in? Curtis is known for his roles in films such as Sunshine, Die Hard 4.0, The Meg, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Doctor Sleep and Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as for appearing in series including Fear the Walking Dead and Invincible.

Stephen Dillane plays Prometheus

Stephen Dillane as Prometheus in KAOS Daniel Escale/Netflix

Who is Prometheus? Prometheus is Zeus's oldest friend, who Zeus keeps chained to a cliff, with his liver being pecked out every day by an eagle. This is as punishment for stealing fire from the gods and sharing it with humanity.

What else has Stephen Dillane been in? Known for playing Stannis in Game of Thrones, Dillane has also starred in films including The Hours and Zero Dark Thirty, and series such as The Crown, The Tunnel, Vigil and Alex Rider.

Aurora Perrineau plays Riddy

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in KAOS Netflix

Who is Riddy? Riddy is a version of Eurydice from Greek mythology, who is the wife of Orpheus, a world-famous musician, but who has no idea of her cosmic significance.

What else has Aurora Perrineau been in? Perrineau has previously appeared in Pretty Little Liars, Passengers, Truth or Dare, When They See Us, Prodigal Son and Westworld.

Killian Scott plays Orpheus

Killian Scott as Orpheus in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Orpheus? Orpheus is a world-famous musician and Riddy's husband.

What else has Killian Scott been in? Scott has been in films such as Calvary and '71, as well as series including Call the Midwife, Love/Hate, Ripper Street, Strike, Dublin Murders and Secret Invasion.

Nabhaan Rizwan plays Dionysus

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus in KAOS Netflix

Who is Dionysus? Dionysus is Zeus's favourite son, whose mother was mortal but who was made into a full god by Zeus, becoming the keeper of pleasure, madness, and wild frenzy.

What else has Nabhaan Rizwan been in? Rizwan has appeared in 1917, Mogul Mowgli, Industry, Station Eleven and Juice.

Misia Butler plays Caneus

Misia Butler as Caneus in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Caneus? Caneus is a man in the Underworld who has been dead for 10 years, but who is unexpectedly promoted.

What else has Misia Butler been in? Butler has previously appeared in Doctors, Kiss Me First, The School for Good and Evil and The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself.

Stanley Townsend plays Minos

Stanley Townsend as Minos (center) in KAOS Netflix

Who is Minos? Minos is the ruthless president of Krete and Ari's father.

What else has Stanley Townsend been in? Townsend has appeared in series including Hustle, Waking the Dead, Sherlock, Call the Midwife, Fresh Meat, Galavant, The Hollow Crown, Death in Paradise, Becoming Elizabeth, Andor, Dangerous Liaisons and The Regime, as well as films including Cars 2 and The Current War.

Leila Farzad plays Ari

Leila Farzad as Ari in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Ari? Ari is Minos’ daughter and the heir to his throne in Krete.

What else has Leila Farzad been in? Farzad is known for her roles in Peppa Pig, Avenue 5, I Hate Suzie, Better, Black Mirror, The Decameron and The Marvels.

Billie Piper plays Cassandra

Billie Piper as Cassandra in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Cassandra? Cassandra is a Trojan seeking refuge in Krete, who is subject to a curse which means no one believes a word she says.

What else has Billie Piper been in? Piper is best known for playing Rose Tyler in Doctor Who, while she has also starred in series such as Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Penny Dreadful, Collateral and I Hate Suzie, as well as films including Rare Beasts, Eternal Beauty, Catherine Called Birdy and Scoop.

Debi Mazar plays Medusa

Debi Mazar as Medusa in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Medusa? Medusa is an occupant of the Underworld who has been dead for a long time and who is in charge of Riverbank Management at the Lethe.

What else has Debi Mazar been in? Mazar has previously appeared in films including Goodfellas, Malcolm X and Collateral, as well as series such as Civil Wars, LA Law, That's Life, Entourage and Younger.

Suzy Eddie Izzard plays Lachy

Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachy in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Lachy? Lachy is one of the Fates, and is a timeless, immortal being, who writes prophecies for humans which are beyond Zeus's control.

What else has Suzy Eddie Izzard been in? Izzard has appeared in films including Velvet Goldmine, Mystery Men, Ocean's Twelve, Valkyrie and The Lego Batman Movie, as well as series such as The Riches, The Good Wife, Hannibal, Stay Close and Culprits.

