Hugh Grant and Billie Piper to star in Netflix fantasy drama KAOS

The Paddington 2 star's casting was announced on Twitter, in a post that describes the series as a "contemporary take on Greek mythology" from The End of the F***ing World writer Charlie Covell.

Hugh Grant will play "vengeful" Greek god Zeus in new Netflix series KAOS , which will also feature a cameo from Billie Piper.

A subsequent post revealed that – alongside Grant as Zeus, king of the Olympian gods – the series will also star the likes of Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler and more, "plus a cameo appearance from Billie Piper".

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com back in 2019, writer-creator Covell explained that KAOS will "hopefully [have] a kind of Game of Thrones scale".

“It’s basically like a contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, so it’s a big show,” she said.

“It’s a 10-hour series for Netflix, and hopefully with a kind of Game of Thrones scale — but tonally it should [feel] End of the World-y, in terms of its humour and its soundtrack and the look of it. One of the big steers for me was the Baz Luhrmann Romeo + Juliet as a look."

The series, which will begin filming this summer, will also be set across three distinct worlds: The Gods, the Earth and The Underworld.

Covell added: “It’s set contemporary but Other. And it’s taking on the myths and kind of flipping them on their heads, basically. And so yeah, we start with Orpheus and Eurydice. The gods are like a massive dysfunctional family, it should be funny and dark and sad.”

KAOS will begin filming later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

