Goldblum features alongside an all-star cast in the highly-anticipated series, including Janet McTeer as his wife Hera and David Thewlis as Hades, with the likes of Billie Piper and Eddie Izzard also making appearances.

Netflix recently dropped a trailer, giving us a glimpse into the... chaos to come. Here's everything you need to know!

Kaos will be released on Netflix on 29th August 2024. As is usual with Netflix, all eight episodes will drop at once.

More like this

It's been a long road to release for KAOS, with it being revealed that Netflix had commissioned the series way back in 2018.

Casting was announced in 2022, with the show finally being filmed that same year - and now, we're just a short way away from release.

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in KAOS.

KAOS cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?

The incredible cast of KAOS is as follows:

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Janet McTeer as Hera

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon

David Thewlis as Hades

Killian Scott as Orpheus

Debi Mazar as Medusa

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy

Misia Butler as Caneus

Leila Farzad as Ari

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus

Rakie Ayola

Stanley Townsend

Billie Piper

Eddie Izzard as Lachy

Fady Elsayed as Glaucus

Tomi Egbowon-Ogunjobi

Gilian Cally

Shila Ommi

We're set to see a new side of Goldblum in KAOS, with the actor telling Tudum: "My character is complicated and charismatic, not to mention cruel.

"Charlie Covell’s writing leapt off the page and struck my gizzard like a lightning bolt as something spectacularly smart, surprising, unexpected, profound, and deeply moving."

Goldblum was a relatively late addition to the show, with the role of Zeus originally set to be played by Hugh Grant. However, the British actor had to pull out due to availability issues.

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy, Killian Scott as Orpheus in KAOS. Netflix

KAOS plot: What is the Netflix series about?

The logline for KAOS is: "Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus, king of the gods. All-powerful, cruel, occasionally benevolent… he has no idea that the plot to take him down has begun."

The series follows Zeus as the leader of the pantheon of gods, when one day he discovers a terrible truth - a wrinkle on his forehead. He goes down a path of paranoia and instability and is convinced his fall is nigh, with Goldblum describing his character as a "god with trust issues".

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus in KAOS. Netflix

He's not completely wrong, though, as Prometheus is on a mission to bring him down, with a plot involving three very important humans.

While the story focuses on Greek mythology, McTeer has also described it as a "deeply normal family drama".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

KAOS trailer

You can watch the action-packed KAOS trailer below:

KAOS will hit Netflix on 29th August 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.