Hugh Grant replaced by Jeff Goldblum in Netflix's KAOS

Deadline first reported that Goldblum had taken over the role after Grant had to pull out due to availability.

It may have only been a couple of weeks since Hugh Grant was announced as the lead in new Netflix series KAOS , but already he has been replaced by Jeff Goldblum in his role as Zeus.

The series is said to be a darkly comic take on Greek mythology, in which Zeus, King of the Gods, discovers a wrinkle on his forehead and starts on a paranoid path believing that his end is nigh.

Zeus was recently also played comedically in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Russell Crowe taking on the role in that film.

Goldblum's most recent screen role was in Jurassic World: Dominion, in which he reprised his role as Ian Malcolm opposite his Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

In joining KAOS, he will now make up part of a cast which also includes Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. Billie Piper is also set to appear in a cameo.

The series comes from writer Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World) and will be directed by Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie) and Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education). It is set to be made up of eight episodes.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com in 2019, Covell explained that the series should have "a kind of Game of Thrones scale".

She said: "It’s basically like a contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, so it’s a big show."

However, she added that the series should tonally feel "End of the World-y, in terms of its humour and its soundtrack and the look of it. One of the big steers for me was the Baz Luhrmann Romeo + Juliet as a look."

KAOS will begin filming later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

