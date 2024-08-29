Kaos soundtrack: Full list of songs in Jeff Goldblum's Netflix series
The series needed a soundtrack to fit a king of the gods!
With Jeff Goblum starring as Zeus in Netflix's new fantasy series Kaos, the show needed a soundtrack fit for a king. Thankfully, it delivered!
From the Dire Straits to ABBA, to an original song performed by Orpheus actor Killian Scott, it's a soundtrack you're going to want to listen to again and again.
So, without further ado, here's every song in Kaos! Or, if you want more Kaos, be sure to check out our review of the epic series.
Episode 1
- Money For Nothing – Dire Straits
- Hold On I’m Coming – Samuel David Moore & Dave Prater
- Gimme Gimme Gimme – ABBA
- Don't Fear The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Kiss My Name – Anohni And The Johnsons
- Future Starts Slow – The Kills
- Eurydice – performed by Killian Scott as Orpheus
- Darkness Song – Asaf Avidan
- A Picture Of Me (Without You) – George Jones
- I Know What I Know – Paul Simon
Scott, who plays rockstar Orpheus and performs a song in character, recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about that epic gig scene.
He said: "Charlie writes something very special and I just try and allow it to naturally come out. When we did the gig sequence..."
Co-star Aurora Perrineau chimed in: "You were very much in your element."
Scott added: "Give me a couple of takes, and I've got the nerves out of the system, I can roll with it! With the gig scene, we mapped out the vague movements for the camera department... when you're on the stage, you've got this amount of room to play with, and that was very liberating.
"I was like, 'I want to hear action and then we'll just see what happens.' I've seen a million gigs in my life so I think I was probably subconsciously working off stuff I've seen but I like it to be natural and whatever my version of the thing is."
Episode 2
- Missing – Everything But The Girl (Todd Terry Remix)
- The Passenger – Siouxsie & The Banshees
- Disparate Youth – Santigold
- The Wizard – Jimmie Rodgers
- The Way to Your Heart – Hal David & John Cacavas
- Heaven – The Brute Chorus
Episode 3
- Escape (The Pina Colada Song] – Rupert Holmes
- Reet Petite – Jackie Wilson
- Games People Play – Mel Torme
- Paper Doll – Brian Hyland
- Pack Up Your Troubles – Dick Haymes
- Eurydice – Killian Scott as Orpheus
- Only Time – Enya
Episode 4
- Sleeping On The Blacktop – Colter Wall
- Know The Ledge – Eric B & Rakim
- You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) – Dawn Penn
Episode 5
- A Girl Like You – Edwyn Collins
- Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' – Oklahoma
- The Look – Metronomy
- Hunter – Anna Calvi
Episode 6
- Les Fleurs – Minnie Riperton
- Waking Up – Elastica
- Time of the Season – The Zombies
- Over the Rainbow – Judy Garland
- Praise You – Fatboy Slim
Episode 7
- Keep on the Sunny Side – The Carter Family
- To Conquer Pain With Love – Mariam The Believer
- Figure It Out – Royal Blood
Episode 8
- I'm Alive – Beth Ditto
- The Man Who Sold the World – David Bowie
- Hard Time – Seinabo Sey
- Sacrilege – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In – The 5th Dimension
