Episode 1

Money For Nothing – Dire Straits

Hold On I’m Coming – Samuel David Moore & Dave Prater

Gimme Gimme Gimme – ABBA

Don't Fear The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Kiss My Name – Anohni And The Johnsons

Future Starts Slow – The Kills

Eurydice – performed by Killian Scott as Orpheus

Darkness Song – Asaf Avidan

A Picture Of Me (Without You) – George Jones

I Know What I Know – Paul Simon

Scott, who plays rockstar Orpheus and performs a song in character, recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about that epic gig scene.

He said: "Charlie writes something very special and I just try and allow it to naturally come out. When we did the gig sequence..."

Co-star Aurora Perrineau chimed in: "You were very much in your element."

Killian Scott as Orpheus in Kaos. Justin Downing/Netflix

Scott added: "Give me a couple of takes, and I've got the nerves out of the system, I can roll with it! With the gig scene, we mapped out the vague movements for the camera department... when you're on the stage, you've got this amount of room to play with, and that was very liberating.

"I was like, 'I want to hear action and then we'll just see what happens.' I've seen a million gigs in my life so I think I was probably subconsciously working off stuff I've seen but I like it to be natural and whatever my version of the thing is."

Episode 2

Missing – Everything But The Girl (Todd Terry Remix)

The Passenger – Siouxsie & The Banshees

Disparate Youth – Santigold

The Wizard – Jimmie Rodgers

The Way to Your Heart – Hal David & John Cacavas

Heaven – The Brute Chorus

Episode 3

Escape (The Pina Colada Song] – Rupert Holmes

Reet Petite – Jackie Wilson

Games People Play – Mel Torme

Paper Doll – Brian Hyland

Pack Up Your Troubles – Dick Haymes

Eurydice – Killian Scott as Orpheus

Only Time – Enya

Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachy/Lachesis in Kaos. Justin Downing/Netflix

Episode 4

Sleeping On The Blacktop – Colter Wall

Know The Ledge – Eric B & Rakim

You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) – Dawn Penn

Episode 5

A Girl Like You – Edwyn Collins

Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' – Oklahoma

The Look – Metronomy

Hunter – Anna Calvi

Episode 6

Les Fleurs – Minnie Riperton

Waking Up – Elastica

Time of the Season – The Zombies

Over the Rainbow – Judy Garland

Praise You – Fatboy Slim

David Thewlis as Hades in KAOS Justin Downing/Netflix

Episode 7

Keep on the Sunny Side – The Carter Family

To Conquer Pain With Love – Mariam The Believer

Figure It Out – Royal Blood

Episode 8

I'm Alive – Beth Ditto

The Man Who Sold the World – David Bowie

Hard Time – Seinabo Sey

Sacrilege – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In – The 5th Dimension

