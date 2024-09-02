The Irish actor – who had to change his name when his career began (more on that below) – is certainly captivating in the Greek mythology-inspired series, but who is he, what else has he been in, and does he have a social media presence?

Read on to find out.

Who is Killian Scott?

Killian Scott as Orpheus in Kaos. Justin Downing/Netflix

Killian Scott was born in Ireland and grew up in Sandymount, Dublin.

He is the youngest of six children, and his siblings include former politician Eoghan Murphy – who actually inspired Scott to act with his performance on his school's production of Hamlet – and playwright Colin Murphy.

Scott went on to study English and Philosophy before moving to London to study at the Drama Centre.

He got his big break in Irish gangster drama Love/Hate, in which he played Dublin gangster Tommy, and roles since include a recent stint on Marvel's Secret Invasion.

His part in Netflix's Kaos, however, has certainly introduced him to a wider audience.

Asked about how he approached the Orpheus and Eurydice storyline and what conversations he had with series creator Charlie Covell, Scott told RadioTimes.com : "I met Charlie very early in Malaga when we arrived to kind of start filming." The pair went on to chat about the ideas underpinning the series.

"Like, what is the reality of gods? Do I believe as Orpheus does? Are they real? It was more kind of, what is the environment we're in?"

How old is Killian Scott?

Killian Scott is 39 years old.

He was born on 10th July 1985.

What nationality is Killian Scott?

Killian Scott.

Killian Scott is Irish.

He was born in Sandymount, Dublin.

Why did Killian Scott change his name?

Though he is professionally known as Killian Scott, the Irish actor's birth name is actually Cillian Damien Murphy. Which, of course, is very similar to another celebrated Irish actor's name (Cillian Murphy, who coincidentally also plays a gangster named Tommy).

The actor himself explained why he changed his name to avoid any confusion.

"A very famous and wonderful actor called Cillian Murphy happened to become an actor before I arrived. It's my given name and birth name, Cillian Muprhy, but I had to change it," he told the Irish Independent, before revealing that it was his mother who suggested Scott instead.

"She was the one who pitched the name to me. It's relations on my father's side who are in Argentina," he explained.

"I was in a play and had to change my name so it could be put on the poster. Otherwise Cillian Murphy might have arrived down to give out to me, which I didn't need. I changed the 'C' to a 'K' for pronunciation reasons."

What has Killian Scott previously starred in?

Killian Scott.

Scott's breakout role was as Dublin gangster Tommy Daly in Irish drama Love/Hate, which wan from 2010 to 2014.

He has also appeared in the likes of Call the Midwife, Strike – in which he played DI Eric Wardle – and American period drama Damnation, where he played the lead role.

He also starred in Dublin Murders as Detective Rob Reilly and in Secret Invasion before landing the role of Orpheus in Kaos.

Is Killian Scott on Instagram?

No, the actor is not currently on Instagram.

Is Killian Scott on Twitter?

The actor is also not currently on X (formerly known as Twitter).

