But, in the final episode, humans and gods alike fight back against Zeus's tyranny, resulting in disastrous consequences for him - and very much setting up a potential season 2.

So, without further ado, here's everything that went down at the end of KAOS.

KAOS ending explained: What happened to Zeus and Prometheus?

The episode begins by reminding us of that fateful prophecy - the one that has Zeus so worried: "A line appears, the order wanes, the family falls and Kaos reigns."

More like this

A disgruntled Zeus is cutting open a pomegranate when the unthinkable happens - he cuts his finger open. But gods can't bleed, so what on earth and Olympus is happening? It's OK, though - it's just a dream. Or is it?

Zeus wakes up with a jolt, following the death of President Minos (Stanley Townsend), a sign that his prophecy might be true.

As a reminder, Minos's prophecy declared he would be killed by his first child to take a breath. While he brutally tortured and imprisoned eldest son Glaucus, turning him into a Minotaur to prevent this from happening, it actually turned out to be his daughter Ari (Leila Farzad) who would kill him (more on this later!).

Janet McTeer as Hera and Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in KAOS. Netflix

Rapidly descending into madness, Zeus insists his pomegranate saga was a vision, and decides to visit the Fates.

In the Underworld, Persephone (Rakie Ayola) realises Hades is missing. She lies to Hera, claiming her husband is asleep. Hera insists she needs both of them - despite the last time they were there proving rather acrimonious after Zeus struck Hades with lightning.

Hades pays a surprise visit to Medusa (Debi Mazar), saying they've taken too much from humans and that he plans to defy Zeus.

The Fates have been expecting Zeus to destroy them, which throws him off guard. Zeus accuses them of lying to Poseidon (Cliff Curtis) about Minos's prophecy and they insist they told him the truth. They say that for a prophecy to come to pass, you must bring it into being - and if you decide it doesn't exist, then it doesn't exist.

Only the possibility exists - but Zeus refuses to believe this. Instead, he thinks if he destroys the Fates, all prophecies including his will be destroyed.

Forced to smalltalk as they wait for Hades, Persephone confronts Hera about the version of her and Hades's love story that the humans know - that she was kidnapped against her will, tempting her with pomegranate seeds. She asserts that it's not true.

Dionysus, meanwhile, almost gives away Hera and Poseidon's secret affair - and things get deliciously tense.

David Thewlis as Hades and Rakie Ayola as Persephone in KAOS. Netflix

The Fates start to choreograph their own destruction, which unnerves Zeus. He's doubting himself but forges forward with his plan, with the Fates helping and pouring petrol on themselves. They smile at Zeus as they go up in flames - and Lachesis (Suzy Eddie Izzard) reveals she got his watch from Zeus's son Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan), revealing he's been lying to him.

Prometheus is left shocked, clearly in disbelief that Zeus would ever kill the Fates - so clearly things are not going to plan for him. In the ashes of the bar, Zeus finds his prophecy.

A manic Zeus appears back on Olympus to talk to the family. He gives all of them a bottle of Meander water, with varying levels of liquid in. He says they'll be rationed - and, considering it's what keeps them alive and immortal, this is terrible news all round for the rest of the family, as they'll rely on Zeus's favour for their lives.

He informs them that the Fates are dead and there are no more prophecies. When Hera fears that means the loss of intrinsic order, Zeus insists he is order and says he will bring Olympus into line.

He confronts Dionysus about his stolen watch, with Dionysus saying he took it "for love" so that Orpheus could get his wife back from the Underworld. He clearly feels some guilt about sending humans into the Nothing, saying he wanted the couple to have a few more years together.

Persephone wrongly claims that Orpheus failed, telling Dionysis he's dead - with Zeus declaring that "good". Zeus tells Dionysis that human love is nothing to be admired, before brutally stabbing and killing Dennis the cat as a lesson that he shouldn't love anything lesser than himself.

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus in KAOS. Netflix

To add to his horror, Zeus reveals he's set fire to Hera's bees (which are actually the mothers of his children that she had been keeping captive), including Dionysus's mother.

Zeus tells Hera that she will not control him anymore, and Poseidon decides to take that moment to tell everyone that he loves Hera, ordering her to come with him. She rejects him, and Zeus sends him away without any Meander water.

Zeus pays a visit to Prometheus (Stephen Dillane), who is left fuming he couldn't betray him - but before he can continue his rant, Prometheus disappears right in front of his eyes.

Prometheus suddenly appears in the grand halls of Olympus. He hears the voices of the Fates, with Lachesis telling him: "Fate can't be destroyed."

They tell him to enjoy his freedom, and what he does with it is up to him. He parks himself right on Zeus's throne - and when Zeus attempts to banish him, it doesn't work.

With a shaky breath, Zeus notices a cut on his own finger - much like in his dream/vision, and suddenly the foundation of Meander water ceases, indicating that something is very wrong with Olympus. Prometheus tells Zeus he was correct about his vision.

Hera phones someone, describing herself as 'Mummy', and telling them to "make up a spare bed and gather the troops". We don't know who exactly that is just yet, but there are a few options, given that Hera had various children with Zeus as per Greek mythology.

Considering what's about to happen and her reference to "the troops", perhaps she was talking to her son Ares, the god of war. Whoever it was, it's almost certain we'll see them in a potential season 2.

Together with her tacitas, she starts walking away from Zeus. Prometheus tells Zeus, "Kaos is coming," and we see Dionysus still holding his half-filled bottle of Meander water, as if he's wondering what to do with it. It seems we're about to see the whole family turn against Zeus.

What happened to Riddy?

Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) and Orpheus return to Earth - but a very awkward encounter ensues as Orpheus has sensed the chemistry between Riddy and Canaeus.

She all but admits her love for Canaeus, with Orpheus left stunned - he's gone to the Underworld for her (albeit after taking her coin and getting her stuck in the Underworld in the first place).

Riddy has had enough and reveals she was going to leave him on the day she died, and that it wasn't love between the pair of them anymore. They agree to move forward, and Riddy still decides to return to Earth to complete her job (warning humankind about the gods' real motives).

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy, Killian Scott as Orpheus in KAOS. Netflix

Back on Earth, Orpheus apologises to Riddy and she thanks him for getting her life back, with the pair leaving on good terms and, finally, getting that closure.

Alone, she gears up for the mission ahead - to tell humankind about the gods' betrayal of them.

What did Canaeus do?

Haunted by what he saw in The Nothing, Canaeus (Misia Butler) confronts Medusa, saying they can't let it go on. Medusa says he doesn't understand the bigger picture - and that she'll move him from his department, but that things have to continue as they are "for the greater good".

Canaeus can't deal with the guilt knowing what's going to happen to people once they pass through the frame. He attempts to tell Prue and Adrian what's happening, but is stopped in his tracks when he sees his mother, who reveals she took her own life.

Misia Butler as Caneus in KAOS. Netflix

Canaeus confronts her after he was told she led his attackers to him, and she says it was only so as he could fulfil his prophecy (which, remember, is the same as Riddy's). She says she's waited 10 years to take him through the frame - and he attempts to tell her about the gods' lies.

She doesn't listen, and walks into the water. Canaeus follows her and Adrian and Prue are shocked to see that, after his mother gave him a coin, he can follow her. His mother drags him through the frame.

Prometheus notices that something's not right, recalling that the fates said that Canaeus would be protected and that, when he went through the frame, the prophecy would be fulfilled, that the family would fall and that he would be free. Still in chains, he realises it's clear this hasn't happened and he breaks down sobbing.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Despite Canaeus going through the frame and ending up in the Nothing, we see light flowing from him as he turns back from stone and returns to life. He frantically attempts to wake his mother up, who's been turned to stone next to him, and hugs her, thinking he's failed.

But has he? After a flash of memories from her life, from Riddy's, and from Ari's, appear, she wakes up - signalling that the time is now and that the prophecy is about to come true. Upon waking, she says: "Kaos."

Hades approaches Canaeus in the Nothing and asks him how he woke his mother, revealing he has the ability to renew human souls. After Hades's distrust of his brother, could he and Canaeus potentially work together going forward?

Why did Ari kill her father?

In episode 7, Ari made the soul-crushing discovery that her brother Glaucus, who she thought was dead, is actually the Minotaur.

Glaucus had been turned into the Minotaur and tortured for years by his and Ari's father, President Minos, who feared for his life after it declared his first child to take a breath would kill him.

While he assumed this meant Glaucus, it was actually Ari who was the first of the twins to take a breath after being born - and she fulfils that prophecy by killing her father. But she's too late to save Glaucus, who is stabbed by Minos before his death.

Leila Farzad as Ari in KAOS. Netflix

At the beginning of episode 8, Ari shows her mother Glacus's body, revealing that all this time he's been alive. She also admits that she killed her father, and her mother embraces her.

With Ari now the ruler of Krete, she says she wants to change the city - and she won't rule for the gods.

Ari meets with the rebels and agrees to help rebuild Troy and destroy Olympus, and the series ends with seemingly everyone ready to turn against Zeus as we leave things incredibly open for a potential season 2.

KAOS is available to stream on Netflix now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.