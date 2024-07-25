The teaser begins with Zeus declaring: "Humans, when they're not scared, they're not worshipping me," before assessing a series of newspaper clippings of natural disasters pinned to his wall and laughing as he watches the world burn on TV.

He gleefully tells an uninterested wife Hera (played by Janet McTeer): "Look what we've done!"

While some humans, including President Minos of Olympia (played by Stanley Townsend) seemingly live their lives in worship of the gods, others, including Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) aren't so convinced as we hear her cry: "The gods? They don't give a s**t about any of us. I defy the gods!"

Zeus goes on to declare: "I'm gonna wipe these f**kers right of the face of the f**king Earth," as we see him wage war on humanity.

So, nothing to worry about, right?

As well as the new teaser, Netflix has released a whole host of new images from the series, which you can see below:

Alongside Jeff Goldblum, KAOS stars the likes of Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, and Debi Mazar as Medusa, with appearances from legends like Billie Piper and Eddie Izzard.

It seems we'll be getting to see a new side of Goldblum in the series, with the actor teasing to Tudum: "My character is complicated and charismatic, not to mention cruel.

"Charlie Covell’s writing leapt off the page and struck my gizzard like a lightning bolt as something spectacularly smart, surprising, unexpected, profound, and deeply moving."

The series, which was originally set to star Hugh Grant in the leading role before Goldblum took over (due to Grant's availability), was first commissioned by Netflix in 2018 – so it's been a long road to release. Here we go!

KAOS will hit Netflix on 29th August 2024.

