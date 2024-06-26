Gardiner has previously written multiple episodes of His Dark Materials and The Rook, as well as an episode of The Man in the High Castle, and has acted as an executive producer on His Dark Materials and Killing Eve.

She was also a consulting producer on seasons 3 and 4 of Succession.

Meanwhile, Succession director Mark Mylod, who was also behind The Menu and multiple episodes of Game of Thrones and Shameless, will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Warner Bros

The synopsis for the series states that it will "be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling".

The synopsis continues: "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years.

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Chairperson of Warner Bros Television, Channing Dungey, previously admitted that it was tricky to cast the show's leads, following on from the beloved performances by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

She said: "The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12."

Dungey also added that casting conversations would begin once a showrunner is chosen, meaning we may get some news in the not-too-distant future.

The Harry Potter series will arrive on HBO in 2026.

