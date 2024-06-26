Harry Potter TV series hires His Dark Materials writer as showrunner
Francesca Gardiner will act as showrunner, while Succession's Mark Mylod has been chosen as the lead director.
We're still two years off from the Harry Potter reboot series arriving on screens, but the team is rapidly coming together, with a showrunner and director for the show having now been announced.
After it was revealed earlier this week that the series would now be airing as an HBO original rather than a Max original, the series has officially hired Francesca Gardiner as showrunner.
Gardiner has previously written multiple episodes of His Dark Materials and The Rook, as well as an episode of The Man in the High Castle, and has acted as an executive producer on His Dark Materials and Killing Eve.
She was also a consulting producer on seasons 3 and 4 of Succession.
Meanwhile, Succession director Mark Mylod, who was also behind The Menu and multiple episodes of Game of Thrones and Shameless, will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.
The synopsis for the series states that it will "be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling".
The synopsis continues: "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years.
"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."
Chairperson of Warner Bros Television, Channing Dungey, previously admitted that it was tricky to cast the show's leads, following on from the beloved performances by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.
She said: "The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12."
Dungey also added that casting conversations would begin once a showrunner is chosen, meaning we may get some news in the not-too-distant future.
The Harry Potter series will arrive on HBO in 2026.
