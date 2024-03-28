Harry Potter star "really didn't like" Miriam Margolyes's viral remark about fans
Jessie Cave said that the Professor Sprout star's comments about the franchise's adult fans were "a shame".
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed that she "really didn't like" Miriam Margolyes's recent comments about the franchise's adult fan base.
Margolyes went viral earlier this month after suggesting during an interview with New Zealand news programme 1News that fans who were no longer children should move on from obsessing over the wizarding world.
"I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now," she said. "It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children."
She added: "They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, 'We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding,' and I think, 'Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?' I can’t even think about it. No."
Margolyes then reiterated her stance in a further interview with Australia’s ABC News Breakfast, saying that although the Potter series was a "wonderful set of films", she felt that, "If your balls have dropped, then it’s time to forget about it."
But Cave – who played Lavender Brown in the films – said during an appearance at the Dream It Convention in Paris that she did not agree with those remarks from the Professor Sprout star.
"It’s such a shame that that happened," she said. "You know how she is — she’s just a bit funny. And I think she didn’t mean for it to be taken like that, I hope."
She continued: "I really don’t like that she said that."
