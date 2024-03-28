"I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now," she said. "It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children."

She added: "They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, 'We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding,' and I think, 'Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?' I can’t even think about it. No."

Margolyes then reiterated her stance in a further interview with Australia’s ABC News Breakfast, saying that although the Potter series was a "wonderful set of films", she felt that, "If your balls have dropped, then it’s time to forget about it."

But Cave – who played Lavender Brown in the films – said during an appearance at the Dream It Convention in Paris that she did not agree with those remarks from the Professor Sprout star.

"It’s such a shame that that happened," she said. "You know how she is — she’s just a bit funny. And I think she didn’t mean for it to be taken like that, I hope."

She continued: "I really don’t like that she said that."

