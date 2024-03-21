After discovering at the end of Afterlife that he has become a wealthy entrepreneur, we now find him bankrolling a state-of-the-art facility for investigating ghosts, where he employs James Acaster's Lars Pinfield as his chief scientist.

And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com shortly ahead of release, the star revealed that he hopes to see this facility explored in even more detail in future sequels.

“Winston has sort of moved to a different place," he explained. "I'm excited about the lab [and] that for Winston, it's not just a matter of running down, chasing down ghosts. But why is this happening? You know, all of a sudden, what's behind it?

"And if the franchise moves forward, I'd love to sort of see more of an investigation into that, you know, because I think Winston believes that there are ghosts that [have] crossed that invisible line that you shouldn't cross, and certainly they're causing problems. But there are ghosts that are good ghosts that are here to support us as well.

"And so I think Winston is fascinated. And I love the fact that he came in for a job... not quite believing to now going... 'You know let's really figure this out'. I'd love to see more of that figuring out as we move forward."

Asked if there had been any talks about the future at this juncture, Hudson explained that it was "something that's been discussed", but he was as yet unsure how far those discussions might lead.

"I'm an actor, so I kind of throw it out there [and] we'll see how much they take to heart or how much comes up," he said. "But it's just my personal thing I'd love to see."

And Hudson also put forward another idea for a way to expand the franchise – by taking the Ghostbusters overseas to explore ghosts in other cultures.

"You know, there are ghost stories in every culture," he said. "I'd love to see it expand beyond New York. Certainly it’s been a New York story up until now, but I'd love to come to Europe and some of those old castles and different parts of the world and also introduce the different cultures too.

"Its kind of an American thing, I'd love to see it sort of stretch out a bit. I think it's big enough to embrace all that!"

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now showing in UK cinemas.

