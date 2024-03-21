Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at a special preview screening in London, You and Euphoria star Gage said: "I think that we weren't trying to copy too much of the original version. I think that that is so perfect and amazing as it is.

"We just wanted to, you know, do a couple of shout-outs, have some throwbacks [and] pay respect to that movie and to Patrick Swayze first and foremost, because he's a legend."

Speaking further about the late actor, he added: "You know, we wanted to do him proud. And, obviously, if he was still around today, we would want to make him happy if he saw this movie."

Gage added that they tried to keep the film "current" and "different" and pointed to the inclusion of musician Post Malone and MMA fighter Conor McGregor in the ensemble cast.

"Musicians and actors and fighters mixed together, it's just a completely different… I would like to say it's a reimagining and not a reboot," he said.

Meanwhile, Daniela Melchior – who plays Ellie, the love interest of Gyllenhaal's character – also pointed out how the film differed from the previous version, praising director Doug Liman for putting his own stamp on the material.

"It's Doug's take and he's very unique as a director, so of course the story is totally different just because of that," she said.

"And then the biggest difference I would say is the diverse cast, the different ages as well of the cast, and then the music. I think everything is different in this one - this is, like, its own thing, for real."

