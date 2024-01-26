Jake Gyllenhaal will lead the cast of the remake as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer in Florida, in a modern take on the original.

"In this adrenaline-fuelled reimagining of the '80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems," the official synopsis reads.

The trailer gives fans a first a look at the film’s Florida location as well as teasing plenty of UFC fights and bulging muscles.

More like this

A poster for the film (see below) has also dropped, featuring several Easter eggs that pay homage to the original movie, including a reference to Swayze’s “cooler” nickname.

When the remake was first announced back in 2022, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement: "Road House is a home run for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Road House is set to release globally on Prime Video on Thursday 21st March 2024.

The movie is set to have its world premiere at the 2024 edition of SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Production kicked off on the film back in August 2022 in the Dominican Republic.

Road House cast: Who's set to star in the remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal?

Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain, Prisoners) will star as Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job at the titular roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

Daniela Melchior will appear as Elwood’s love interest Ellie, a nurse in the Florida Keys, while Billy Magnussen (Game Night) will portray Brandt, the movie’s villain.

Boxer Conor McGregor will also appear in Road House, marking his acting debut.

Below you can find a list of the actors announced to star in Road House:

Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor

Daniela Melchior

Billy Magnussen

Jessica Williams

Darren Barnet

JD Pardo

Joaquim de Almeida

Arturo Castro

Lukas Gage

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Hannah Love Lanier

BK Cannon

Dominique Columbus

Travis Van Winkle

Beau Knapp

Bob Menery

Kevin Carroll

Jay Hieron

Behind the camera, Doug Liman will be helming the remake, while the script has been penned by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Chuck Mondry.

Is there a trailer for the Road House movie remake?

Yes, the first official trailer for Road house landed on 25th January 2024.

Watch below:

Road House will land globally on Prime Video on Thursday 21st March – try Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.