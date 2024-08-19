While we're not sure in what capacity he'll be in the new series of Grace, we're sure his starry addition to the series will only be another exciting reason to tune into the latest season.

In the images, we see Glenister's Gavin having what looks to be quite a serious conversation with Simm's Grace – so could he be at the centre of an unfolding case?

According to the synopsis for the premiere episode of season 4, the episode is entitled Dead Man's Time and sees a major robbery in a secluded home turn into an enquiry into the whereabouts of priceless antiques.

Robert Glenister as Gavin Daly in Grace season 4. ITV

As per the synopsis (via TVZone): "As Grace digs deeper into this mysterious crime, he unearths a web of ancient grudges, a web which leads him down a dark and murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques in a race against the clock to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery and bring Gavin Daly the answers he has been desperately chasing for many years."

Filming for the fourth season got underway last May after being renewed for season 4 even before season 3 had been released. Similarly, the ITV series will be back for season 5 after also being renewed before the release of season 4. So, plenty more to look forward to!

The Brighton-based detective drama will see the return of John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, Richie Campbell (Top Boy) as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as DS Norman Potting.

Other returning cast members include Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Dinosaur) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Capture) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

The series will comprise of four new episodes, all adapted from the next four books in Peter James's series of novels.

Previously speaking on the ending of season 4, series star Craig Parkinson compared Grace to his latest series, Mrs Sidhu Investigates, and teased what's to come in the finale.

He said: "I can tell you that Grace is the antithesis of [Mrs] Sidhu [Investigates]. It’s the seedy, dark underbelly of Brighton and I would probably say this season of Grace takes it to its most disturbing finale. And that’s probably all I’m allowed to say on that."

Grace is available to watch on ITVX.

