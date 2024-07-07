After being introduced to cab driver Tony (Robert Glenister) and his isolated life, we come to see how much radio host Lawrence's (Sean Pertwee) words resonate with him. A former science teacher, Tony's life has completely changed and now, he spends his nights transporting the people of Liverpool around the city.

But at the night cafe, things start to blossom between Tony and Rosa (Suzanne Packer), who has just started evening classes and asks Tony out in a bid to also help her. Just as things are starting to look up for Tony, though, he spies Rosa's abusive ex-boyfriend Ste, who confronts her one night outside the cafe.

After Ste gets into Tony's cab one night, he soon realises that he has plans to harm Rosa and, feeling invigorated by Lawrence's angry radio rant about standing up to bullies, Tony spots Ste on the street and runs him over.

Robert Glenister as Tony in The Night Caller. Channel 5

It's quite the shock twist, especially considering that what we've seen of Tony so far has been a quiet, well-meaning man that doesn't seem that violent. But clearly, Lawrence's words have already had an impact on him, only teasing what could come later down the line.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press, Glenister revealed more about the "spontaneous" decision that Tony faces at the end of episode 1. He said: "The one thing that he does at the end of the first episode – which propels the story in one sense – I don’t think it's premeditated.

"I think he’s been beguiled by Lawrence on the chat show, on the phone-in, about how law and order has broken down, how nobody’s protected therefore one has to protect oneself. Because of his vulnerability, Tony actually takes this on board and then when he has an opportunity – and I think it’s a spontaneous thing that he does as I say, not premeditated – he takes it and the whole course of his life has changed.”

Glenister continued: "The way that he’s taken in by Lawrence and sort of beguiled by him, I think that actually in his own mind, he justifies what he does.

"I think also, it’s a double justification because having heard disgruntled participants of the phone-in who are talking about taking the law into their own hands because nobody is protecting them, plus the fact he’s seen Rosa be very vulnerable.

"In his own mind, he justifies what he does – the consequences are very far-reaching. I don’t think he’s necessarily planning to do what he does but something just clicks in his mind and he does it. He justifies it by wanting to protect Rosa and also, because of what he’s heard on the radio.”

The new series continues to unfold across the next three consecutive nights, promising to take us on quite the emotional rollercoaster.

According to the series synopsis: "Tony, in his 50s, drives a black cab, doing the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted, his marriage collapsed and he’s become increasingly isolated. Now his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ called Lawrence whom he spends his nights listening to.

"One night Tony plucks up the courage and rings NightTalk to speak to Lawrence, and soon becomes a "friend of the show". For the first time in years, he feels listened to. But as time passes his developing bond with the late-night DJ begins to turn into an unhealthy obsession as he starts interpreting Lawrence's ‘world view’ in dangerous ways that have devastating impacts on Tony’s life. One night, by chance, Lawrence gets into Tony’s cab.

"The initial excitement at meeting takes a turn when Tony realises this DJ isn't the man he purports to be. Lawrence is a fake and Tony feels betrayed."

The Night Caller airs nightly, starting Sunday 7th July at 9pm on Channel. Episodes will be available for streaming on My5 immediately after they air on Channel 5, with the full box set available from Wednesday at 10pm.

