Harry Potter star's crime thriller Sambre – Anatomy of a Crime to air on BBC
The series that sparked France's own #MeToo movement is coming to the UK.
Clémence Poésy, best known for playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter movies, stars in acclaimed French crime thriller Sambre, which has just been acquired by the BBC.
Based on a true story, the series took French audiences by storm when it began airing in 2023, and it's set to do the same in the UK.
The six-parter is helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (The Staircase, Laetitia) and delves into the legal case of serial rapist Dino Scala, who attacked women across three decades in the same location – a road by the Sambre river.
Scala was convicted of 54 counts of sexual assault and rape in 2022 and received a 20-year prison sentence.
Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition said: "Sambre – Anatomy of a Crime is an absorbing series about France’s most notorious sexual predator, and of how he was allowed to slip through the cracks of the judicial system for over 30 years."
She added: "Each episode is told from the perspective of a different character involved in the case – a victim, the judge, the mayor, the scientist, the police officer and finally, the perpetrator, and is a gripping examination of the flaws of a society and its institutions."
Poésy plays scientist Cécile Dumont, and is joined in the cast by a host of French talent, including Alix Poisson (The returned, Six Women), Olivier Gourmet (Oussekine, La Promesse), Noémie Lvovsky (Camille Rewinds, Farewell, My Queen), Jonathan Turnbull (Soldiers) and Pauline Parigot (Soldiers, HPI).
A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.
Sambre will air on the BBC.
