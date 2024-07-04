The few bright spots in his life come in the shape of cafe-worker Rosa (Suzanne Packer) and radio DJ Lawrence (Sean Pertwee), whose late-night talk show can be heard in the background of the clip above while Tony watches Rosa get seemingly harassed.

Before things escalate, however, he gets out of his cab and slams the door, providing a distraction.

"Because you know what happens when you keep it all in, there comes a point when you just explode," Lawrence says towards the end of the preview.

Judging by Tony's expression, it looks like he's more than ready to blow his top.

The series will see the cabbie develop a bond with the DJ after calling in to the show, but things take a dark turn when he realises Lawrence isn't who he purports to be.

An exclusive trailer gave us a glimpse at just how dark things will get, with Tony set to take his warped sense of justice into his own hands. But how far will he go? The whole series will be available on My5 as of Sunday, for those who can't wait to find out.

The Night Caller is set to air on Channel 5 on Sunday 7th July at 9pm. All episodes will be available for streaming on My5.

