The new series is led by Robert Glenister, who is known for his roles in Hustle and Spooks, but he is joined by Sean Pertwee, Suzanne Packer and more.

Described as a "contemporary thriller" and "claustrophobic tale", The Night Caller is "about the power of influence those with the loudest voice have over the most vulnerable people."

Keen to know more about the cast of the new Channel 5 thriller? Read on for everything you need to know about the stars of The Night Caller.

The Night Caller cast: Full list of characters and actors in Channel 5 drama

Like a lot of Channel 5 dramas, The Night Caller boasts a small cast of actors you'll likely recognise from other work. Scroll on to find out more about the characters and where you've seen the actors before.

Robert Glenister as Tony Conroy

Sean Pertwee as Lawrence Brightway

Suzanne Packer as Rosa

Stephen Walters as Rob

Robert Glenister plays Tony Conroy

Robert Glenister as Tony in The Night Caller.

Who is Tony Conroy? Tony used to be a science teacher but now works as a taxi driver in Liverpool. He's got no family so is quite lonely but that all changes when he starts to find solace in Lawrence's late night radio show.

What else has Robert Glenister been in? Glenister is known for his roles as Three Socks in Hustle and as Nicholas Blake in Spooks but has also starred in Cold Feet, Curfew and Doctor Who. He has also more recently starred in Suspicion and Sherwood.

Sean Pertwee plays Lawrence Brightway

Sean Pertwee as Lawrence in The Night Caller. Channel 5

Who is Lawrence Brightway? Lawrence is a late night radio show host who has a phone-in segment where Liverpool residents can chat about the state of their city. He is charismatic and immediately draws in Tony, who is living quite an isolated life.

What else has Sean Pertwee been in? The son of Third Doctor John Pertwee, Sean is known for his roles in Gotham, Elementary and Dog Soldiers. He has more recently starred in You, Silent Witness and his voice may also be familiar to fans of Masterchef: The Professionals as he is the series narrator.

Suzanne Packer plays Rosa

Robert Glenister as Tony and Suzanne Packer as Rosa in The Night Caller. Channel 5

Who is Rosa? Rosa works in a local cafe and comes to form quite a close bond with late night taxi driver Tony. She may be working in the cafe but dreams of something more after a bad breakup with an abusive ex.

What else has Suzanne Packer been in? Packer is perhaps best known for her role in Casualty as Tess Bateman. Having starred in the medical drama from 2003 to 2015, she has since starred in Doctor Who, The ABC Murders, In My Skin and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Stephen Walters plays Rob

Stephen Walters as Rob in The Night Caller. Channel 5

Who is Rob? An ex-military man and fellow taxi driver, Rob is quite an enigmatic character but often frequents the same cafe as Tony.

What else has Stephen Walters been in? Walters is best known for his role as Angus Mhor in Outlander, Little Boy Blue and Shetland. He has also more recently starred in Slow Horses, A Gentleman in Moscow and Anne.

The Night Caller airs nightly, starting Sunday 7th July at 9pm on Channel. Episodes will be available for streaming on My5 immediately after they air on Channel 5, with the full box set available from Wednesday at 10pm.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.