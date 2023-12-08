"I’m lost for words. It’s been such a good experience. I’ve done it! The trophy’s here. I’m holding it! I couldn’t be happier right now. I’m just going to enjoy the moment," Tom said upon his win.

After calling his parents to give tell them the news, who are also both chefs at the same hotel as Tom, he said: "It’s really nice to hear how proud they are. It’s a big moment for me and them."

Marcus Wareing commented: "From the minute that young chef stepped into this kitchen, he’s been consistent and he’s delivered at every single level. Tom’s food today was technical, it was beautiful and, most importantly, it was delicious."

Monica Galetti said: "I find now he’s bringing his little modern twists, his personality, his cheekiness into his cooking. His food has been cracking throughout, and he’s still so young."

Gregg Wallace added: "The flavours of his dishes, for me, enter the world of exquisite. His food is beautiful and it’s absolutely banging delicious. Tom is a talent.

"I think, today, we watched a very young chef come of age. Someone who’s always had the technical ability, but today was brave enough to put his own stamp on the classical."

The final saw Charlie from Liskeard, Cornwall, take on Bristol-based head chef Kasae and sous chef Tom from Horsham.

They had just three hours to prepare a starter, main and dessert of their choice, with the hopes of impressing judges Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

Read more:

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Season 15 begun on Monday 23rd October, with three episodes airing each week as a total of 40 contestants battled it out.

Four heats of professional chefs went head-to-head, taking on a Skills Test and a Signature Menu challenge.

A handful of contestants in each heat progressed to the quarter-finals, which involved an Invention Test. The remaining four chefs went on to cook for three critics, with three chosen to progress to Knockout Week.

After four weeks of heats, it was then time for Knockout Week, with the 12 chefs cooking together for the first time.

The line-up was then whittled down, with James, Tommy, Charlie, Lauren, Kasae, Kyle, Tom and Philippe progressing to the semi-final.

Only six places in the final were available. While Tom, Kasae, Tommy and James went straight through, the other four had to cook again.

Charlie and Lauren were also put through, with Philippe and Kyle sent home.

The six chefs were then split into two trios and sent to cook for some of the UK's finest chefs.

Charlie, Lauren and Tom took on a dish from the tasting menu of Jeremy Chan's Ikoyi, before heading back to the MasterChef kitchen to cook for a place in finals week.

Lauren was then off home, putting Charlie and Tom through to finals week.

Next, it was the turn of Kasae, James and Tommy, who visited Tom Shepherd at his Upstairs by Tom Shepherd for a lunch service.

Then they returned to the MasterChef kitchen to cook a two-course menu, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be for James, who left the competition and just missed out on finals week.

MasterChef: The Professionals is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.