The format of the show was based on the wildly popular Korean drama of the same name and saw 456 contestants face off in mind-bending and complex challenges, designed to knock out players at every stage of the competition.

Things got tense throughout the episodes, which were released in batches on Netflix over the past few weeks with the eventual winner being crowned this week for that major $4.56 million reward.

Well, just as viewers get ready for an inevitably dramatic finale, a second season is now officially in the works – and you may even think you stand a chance of winning as applications for the new season are open and can be found here.

Speaking about the series renewal, Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series, said: "There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix.

"We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

According to Netflix, the reality show ranked in the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the weeks of the 20th and 27th, both weeks it was eligible. It also slotted into the top 10 charts in a staggering 93 countries worldwide.

Of course, that will mean viewers get to see a bunch of real-life people competing once again for the biggest cash prize in reality TV show history – with the stakes ever higher and the potential for new and familiar games on the horizon.

That's obviously not all from the Squid Game universe, though, with the original Squid Game drama still retaining its record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

Season 2 is still in the works with theories, release date speculation and rumours continuing to swirl. While nothing has been confirmed yet, we do obviously know that with a new season of the show will come a brand new cast of characters which fans cannot wait for.

But that's not all, as Netflix has also announced that it's producing a video game in the Squid Game universe where players will be able to compete with friends in games they'll recognise from the series.

All episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are available to stream on now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

