As the players drop out of the game one by one, only one player can emerge victorious and win a huge $4.56 million.

According to Deadline, the season premiere of Squid Game: The Challenge was "the most streamed show in the UK across major video-on-demand platforms, excluding Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+", proving its popularity among viewers.

Given how popular it is, will fans be getting another instalment of the reality series? Read on for everything we know about Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.

Will there be a Squid Game: The Challenge season 2?

While there is currently no word from Netflix on whether there will be a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, the producers of the series have said they "would love" to do another season.

"That's all in the hands of our dear friends at Netflix, if they have the desire, whether they want to do it again," executive producer Stephen Lambert told Entertainment Weekly.

He continued: "If viewers love the show, and from what we understand, the people do, Netflix will publish numbers for the first week, so it will be interesting to see what those numbers are like. If they're good, then who knows, maybe they'll want to do another season."

Executive producer John Hay echoed Lambert's thoughts and said: "It's brilliant it's landed as well as it has, and we're really enjoying all the responses to it.

"It probably is too early to judge, but we would obviously love to [do season 2]. We think it's a game with potential, so let's see."

Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix Netflix

Are there any potential players for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2?

As a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge hasn't been renewed at Netflix yet, the contestants have not been confirmed.

However, if it does, it's likely another group of 456 contestants will all take part in several challenges in the hopes of winning a huge $4.56 million.

