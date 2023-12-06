It was followed by another batch of episodes on Wednesday 29th November at the same time, with fans expecting the finale launch on Wednesday 6th December at 8am (GMT).

However, if you're an eager beaver and have woke up this morning rushing to the streaming site for the final instalment of the show, you will you have found that the episode isn't on Netflix yet.

So why isn't the Squid Game: The Challenge finale on Netflix?

Read on for everything you need to know, including when you can expect episode 10 to air.

Why isn't the Squid Game: The Challenge finale on Netflix?

Squid Game: The Challenge won't be available to stream on Netflix until 9pm (ET) on Wednesday 6th December.

For us UK viewers, that means that we won't be able to watch the show until 2am (GMT) on Thursday 7th December.

Below is a list of release times across several time zones:

9pm ET – 6th December

6pm PT – 6th December

10pm Brazil – 6th December

2am UK – 7th December

3am Central European Summer Time – 7th December

6:30am India Standard Time – 7th December

11am Australia – 7th December

1pm New Zealand – 7th December

The first two parts of Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix now. The final will be released on Wednesday 6th December. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

