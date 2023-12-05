Episodes will then air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The new season has been highly anticipated all year, after the first outing last year proved to be a smash hit with viewers.

The reality gameshow, which is presented by Claudia Winkleman, sees 22 strangers enter a castle, with a small group secretly being designated as traitors, while the others are faithfuls.

The faithfuls must then seek out the traitors and banish them, while the traitors must avoid detection as they 'murder' faithfuls each night.

With up to £120,000 on offer for either the remaining faithfuls or traitors, it's certainly high stakes, as was proven by last season's dramatic finale.

Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

That outing was won by the faithfuls, with Aaron, Hannah, and Meryl successfully uncovering Wilf as a traitor (with a little help from Wilf's fellow traitor Kieran, who he had helped to banish).

Not only are audiences excited to see the new season, but the BBC seems to be very confident that it will be another hit season, as it has already renewed the show for season 3.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said as the series was recommissioned: "The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and, of course, Claudia at the helm.

"It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series, for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

The Traitors season 2 starts Wednesday 3rd January 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

