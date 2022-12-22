After four weeks of back-stabbing, tense roundtables and cloak-and-dagger eliminations, The Traitors came to an end tonight, with the BBC One crowning its champions.

In the big finale, Aaron, Hannah, Kieran, Meryl and Wilf emerged as the final five after Maddy was banished at yesterday's roundtable and Andrea was 'murdered' by the Traitors.

With just three Faithfuls and two Traitors left in the competition, it was hard to tell which group would walk away with the prize money. However, after first banishing and exposing Kieran as a Traitor, the Faithfuls were swayed by his cryptic references and voted to banish remaining Traitor Wilf. Therefore Aaron, Hannah and Meryl triumphed and shared the pot of £101,050.

Claudia Winkleman with Aaron, Wilfred, Hannah, Meryl and Kieran on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show started with 22 contestants, who entered Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands in the hopes of winning up to £250,000.

By the end of the previous episode, the contestants had raised the prize pot to £81,050 out of the possible £98,000 they could have won in the challenges.

The show dealt its first twist within 10 minutes of airing, eliminating Kieran and Amos before they even stepped foot in the castle, although they were ultimately brought back into the competition later in the series.

Business student Alyssa, estate agent Amanda and senior fundraiser Wilfred were initially chosen to be the group's Traitors, with Alyssa being banished in episode 6 and Amanda being eliminated by the Faithfuls in episode 10.

However, in episode 11, Wilf gave Kieran an ultimatum: he could either join the Traitors or be killed as a Faithful – and he chose to become a Traitor.

While The Traitors has become a word-of-mouth hit for the BBC, Winkleman revealed that she originally turned the hosting job down but changed her mind after watching the Dutch original.

The Traitors is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

