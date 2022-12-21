Fans will know that this didn't happen randomly, with Amanda's fellow Traitor in the competition, Wilfred Webster, planting the idea in the other contestants' heads – and now Amanda has addressed Wilf's shocking betrayal in the competition.

Last night's episode of The Traitors took a surprising turn at the tense roundtable, with Swansea-based Amanda Lovett – the Traitor who had successfully flown under the Faithfuls' radar for the past three weeks – becoming the latest contestant to be banished from the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview after last night's episode, the 54-year-old estate agent said that she could tell Wilf was going to vote for her at the roundtable ahead of her elimination.

Amanda and Wilf on The Traitors. BBC

"I'd heard when I came out that he stabbed me in the back. I could feel it that day. I could feel him manoeuvring away from me."

She added that she had become "a bit introverted" since voting out Theo Mayne, a Faithful who she was closest to on the show, in the previous episode.

"I was hurting after Theo, you know? But he [Wilf] took that opportunity to give me a big knife [in the back]. I'm going sing him [Tom Jones song] Delilah, that's what I'm gonna sing to Wilf," she joked.

Amanda added that if she had made it to the final and won, she would have struggled to keep the prize money to herself.

"I would have had to say to [the Faithfuls], 'Sorry, I'm a Traitor.' I'd take my cloak off and then take all the money. I couldn't have done it. I would have had to share the money."

As for whether she's still in touch with Wilf, Amanda said that she messaged him during the episode last night to check on him.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I messaged Wilf last night and I said to him, 'I hope you're feeling alright, you know and I'm sending my love to you.' I said and I will reiterate it is a game, it is a game.

"You know, the memes last night were obviously like, 'We're gonna find you!' and 'Wait till we see Wilf!' so no, he's a great bloke, he's a very strong person and he had a game plan and he stuck to his game plan, you know?"

There are just seven contestants remaining on the show, one of them being Wilf – the final Traitor in the group.

Meanwhile, those wanting to sign up for a future season are in luck – The Traitors star Alex Gray revealed to RadioTimes.com her top tips for succeeding in the psychological competition.

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the finale airing on Thursday 22nd December.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.