Each week we will be introduced to four chefs in separate heats, and the line-up will be whittled down over the course of the competition before one chef is named the winner.

With eight chefs announced so far, here's everything you need to know about them.

MasterChef: The Professionals chefs

Heat One

Cameron

Cameron for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 25

From: Scottish Highlands

Cameron has worked in the coastal town of Mallaig in the Scottish Highlands. After beginning his culinary career at 17 years old, Cameron now runs the kitchen of his family restaurant.

The now 25-year-old has trained under Donald Mclean and Gary Phillips, as well as doing stages at The Kitchin and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

Talking about why he wanted to take part in the series, Cameron said: "When the restaurant is closed in the winter, I like to go and do stages in other restaurants to grow and learn as a chef. The MasterChef experience is another way of learning and being around fantastic chefs.

"I embrace the challenge. I'm very excited that this is a part of my journey so early on in my career, because I intend to keep growing and learning as a chef."

Catrin

Catrin for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 31

From: London, originally from Sweden

Born in Sweden, Catrin trained in Culinary Arts and Meal Science at Örebro University before moving to London in 2013 to pursue a career as a chef. She currently works for a contract catering company in Central London.

Catrin described MasterChef: The Professionals as a "challenge" that she would "love to win".

Himanshu

Himanshu for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 24

From: East London, originally from New Delhi, India

Himanshu works for a private members' club in Mayfair, London, and has worked across India and Dubai before moving to the UK in 2022.

Over the course of his career, Himanshu worked at Five Palm in New Delhi and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Dubai. He now works at Annabel's in London.

The 24-year-old began taking part in cooking competitions in Dubai, which he "really enjoyed".

"When I moved to the UK I wanted to continue [cooking]. MasterChef: The Professionals was the first competition I came across, so I applied," he explained as to why he wanted to take part in the show.

"I speak to my mum back home in India every day, and all I want really is to make my family proud."

Dara

Dara for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 24

From: Hampshire, originally from Limerick, Ireland

Sous chef Dara moved to New Forest at 16 years old to start his chef career. With his whole family working in the hospitality industry, Dara hopes to make his family proud on MasterChef: The Professionals.

When asked why he wanted to take part in MasterChef, Dara said: "I want to be a role model for young people and show that you can come from nothing and build up to something great.

"I'd love to use the competition as a stepping stone for my own restaurant one day. In the meantime, I just want to build up my confidence and challenge myself."

Heat Two

Cristina - Dropped out

Cristina for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 51

From: Bromley, originally from Recife, Brazil

Head chef Cristina grew up in Brazil, where she worked as an accountant. That was until 20 years ago, when she moved to the UK and retrained as a chef.

While she proved to be a promising contestant on the show, Cristina had to drop out of the competition after a kitchen accident.

During the episode, Cristina opened the lid of a blender which contained a spicy bisque, but it splattered up and landed on her.

At the time, judge Marcus Wareing explained: "Unfortunately, Cristina's just had a bit of an accident. She put the bisque into a blender and it was incredibly hot. When she released the lid unfortunately some of it hit her face."

He then explained that Cristina "had to go and get medical help" and had to leave the competition.

Tommy

Tommy for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 27

From: Bristol and Somerset

Tommy has spent the last 10 years working in award-winning restaurants across the UK, after beginning his cooking journey at Thornbury Castle.

The 27-year-old has "always been a massive fan of the show" and found it "really inspiring".

When asked why he wanted to take part in MasterChef, he explained: "My girlfriend gave me the push I needed to send my application. I feel ready with my skillset and think I could do well, although anything could happen on the day.

"I just really want to give it my best shot and show my son that you can do anything if you put your mind to it."

Charlie

Charlie for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 22

From: Liskeard, Cornwall

Charlie has been working in kitchens since the age of 14, and has worked in restaurants across Devon and Cornwall for the last eight years.

He previously trained at Cornwall College and then went on to work at The Elephant and The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth.

Talking about why he wanted to take part on MasterChef: The Professionals, Charlie said: "I'm really ambitious and have lots of big plans for the future. I'd love my own restaurant as part of a boutique hotel and farm, where everything is grown and cooked on-site.

"Doing a huge competition like this allows me to test myself against other chefs, and hopefully gets me closer to making these big plans a reality."

Rosie

Rosie for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 34

From: Romney Marsh in Kent/Rye in East Sussex

Rosie runs her own café in Rye. After finishing university, Rosie worked as a chalet chef in the French Alps, then returned to her home county of Kent. Rosie then worked in local restaurants to gain experience before opening up her own place.

Rosie hopes that her food can "hold its own when it comes to flavour" and is looking forward to being pushed out of her comfort zone on the show.

MasterChef: The Professionals continues on Thursday 26th October at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

