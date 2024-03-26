This new season follows on from the ending of season 4 which saw Joe once again reign supreme and get everything he ever wanted - living a life of luxury beside a beautiful and very rich bride in Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie) and with his identity and narrative celebrated and broadcast to the world.

Of course, it wouldn't be Joe if he didn't develop some creepy new obsessions.

Will this finally be the season where everything unravels for Mr Goldberg?

More like this

Here's everything you need to know about who is returning from the season 4 cast and who is a new addition to the You cast for season 5.

You season 5 cast: Full list of confirmed characters for final season

So far, the following cast members have been confirmed for You season 5.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood-Goldberg

Madeline Brewer as Bronte

Anna Camp as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood

Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood

Here is what we know about the major characters in You's final season.

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg dressed in black crossing the street in New York City for You season 5. NETFLIX

Who is Joe Goldberg? Having now lived with multiple identities and moved on from obsessions with Guinevere Beck, Love Quinn, and Marienne Bellamy, Joe is now living a life of luxury as the husband of 1% member Kate and is free to be whoever he wants and enjoy the wealth that comes with that. However, it seems that old habits die hard...

What else has Penn Badgley been in? Badgley is best known for his role as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl but has also starred in The Slap, as well as feature films like John Tucker Must Die and Easy A.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Kate Lockwood-Goldberg

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in You season 4.

Who is Kate Lockwood-Goldberg? Having been Joe's obsession in the fourth season of the series, Kate is now his second wife and is now embracing her status as a scion of the wealthy Lockwood family. However, we know from Joe's experience with first wife Love that he has a wandering eye, so will Kate soon find herself supplanted by a new obsession?

What else has Charlotte Ritchie been in? The English actress is best known for her roles in Ghosts, Fresh Meat, Feel Good, Siblings and Call the Midwife.

Madeline Brewer as Bronte

Actress Madeline Brewer attends the screening of "Space Oddity" during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Who is Bronte? We spy a new obsession that could turn Joe's new luxury lifestyle on its head. Bronte is "an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become."

What else has Madeline Brewer been in? Brewer is best known for her roles in the hit dramas Orange Is The New Black, Hemlock Grove, and, currently, The Handmaid's Tale. The American actress has also starred in the films Braid, Cam, and The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.

Anna Camp plays Raegan Lockwood

Actress Anna Camp attends the Los Angeles premiere of Shudder's "From Black" at The Montalban on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Who is Raegan Lockwood? One of twin Lockwood sisters and Joe's new sister-in-law, Raegan is "the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary…be them family or not." It sounds like Raegan will prove a nasty adversary for Joe and even Kate.

What else has Anna Camp been in? Camp is best known for roles in the supernatural television series True Blood and her role in the Pitch Perfect film series. Outside of this, Camp has also had roles in The Help, Vegas, Café Society, Mad Men, and The Good Wife.

Anna Camp plays Maddie Lockwood

Who is Maddie Lockwood? Raegan's twin sister, Maddie "presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is 'vaguely PR.' But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie’s frivolous façade." Sounds like delicious dual roles for the versatile Anna Camp.

Griffin Matthews plays Teddy Lockwood

US actor Griffin Matthews arrives for the world premiere of "Your Place or Mine" at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Teddy Lockwood? Described as the "snarky yet loyal" brother-in-law of Joe Goldberg, Teddy is "a confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept." It seems that Teddy is the outsider in the Lockwood dynasty and perhaps could be an ally for Joe.

What else has Griffin Matthews been in? The American actor, writer, and director has appeared in series such as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Dear White People, The Flight Attendant, The Mentalist, and Torchwood.

Read more:

You season 4 is now available to watch on Netflix. Seasons 1-3 are also streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.