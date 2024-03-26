The post confirmed: "Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."

This marks a return for Joe, whose journey started in New York in season 1, before the drama was moved to LA and the Californian suburbs in seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Season 4 then saw the biggest switch-up, with Joe setting up a new life for himself in London.

As well as a change in location, the new season also sees a change-up behind the camera, with Michael Foley and Justin W Lo taking over showrunning duties after Sera Gamble stepped down.

Announcing the news when the show was renewed, Gamble said: "As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix.

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely.

"I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Other than Badgley, new cast members Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews have all also been confirmed for roles in season 5.

