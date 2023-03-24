Today, 24th March, the streaming giant announced Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) will be back in 2024.

Successful thriller, You , is returning to Netflix for a fifth and final season, it's been confirmed.

The news was revealed in a thrilling video teasing the end of the story.

According to Variety, the new season will come with a change of showrunner, too, with Michael Foley and Justin X. Lo taking over for Sera Gamble, who was behind the series for four seasons with Greg Berlanti.

Speaking to the publication, Gamble said: "As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix.

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely.

"I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You’ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Netflix's VP of scripted series in the US and Canada, Peter Friedlander, added: "You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: ‘You’ are in for an unforgettable ending."

