Suspicion on Apple TV+: Release date, cast and plot for Uma Thurman show

Just when you thought you were short on gripping new thrillers.

Apple TV+ is bringing us a new prestige series in the form of the thriller Suspicion.

Based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, Suspicion stars Uma Thurman in the role of a businesswoman whose son is kidnapped.

The series is in the safe hands of The Man in the High Castle showrunner and BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams and is also produced by Watchmen producer Darin McLeod.

So, when exactly can we expect the new series?

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Apple TV thriller Suspicion and see here for how to watch Apple TV on your television.

Suspicion on Apple TV+ release date

Suspicion premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 4th February 2022.

The series will premiere with a double-bill on this date and will be followed by a new episode every week on Friday and culminate with its eighth episode.

The series is not billed as a limited series so may return for further episodes but this is not confirmed.

Who is in the cast of Suspicion on Apple TV+?

Apple TV

Uma Thurman stars in the new series as a powerful entrepreneur named Katherine Newman.

In the new series, she will be joined by the likes of Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), and Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror).

The series also features Lydia West (It’s A Sin), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Angel Coulby (Merlin), and Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines).

Is there a trailer for Suspicion on Apple TV+?

Apple TV

There is not currently a trailer for Suspicion but we are sure that given the new images and close release date that there will be one released soon.

We will be sure to update this article as soon as we have a trailer.

Uma Thurman is sure to feature heavily in the footage!

What is the plot of Suspicion on Apple TV+?

Apple TV

The official synopsis released by Apple TV for the project is certainly intriguing!

It states: “When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question.

“As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted.

“Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

Colour us intrigued!

Suspicion premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 4th February 2022.

