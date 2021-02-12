What is Apple TV+? How to watch Apple TV+ on your television

There’s a new player in the streaming wars: Apple. Best known for flogging iPhones and Macs, the tech giant has now launched TV subscription service Apple TV+.

The new service will feature original TV series available to stream or download, as well as access to a host of other broadcasters and platforms.

But how do you get it, what’s on and when is it available? Here’s everything you need to know…

When did Apple TV+ launch?

Apple TV+, one of the newer streaming services, launched in over 100 countries on 1st November 2019.

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ costs £4.99 a month in the UK, and $4.99 a month in the US but Apple is offering a year-long free trial to anyone who purchases an Apple device, or a seven-day free trial for anyone who wants to try the service.

If you want to watch Apple TV+ and don’t currently have a compatible device or TV, you can buy the Apple TV HD box for £149 (see below for further details).

How can I get the Apple TV+ app on my television and devices?

You watch Apple TV+ via the Apple TV app – which means you can watch it on a range of Apple devices but also on compatible TVs and streaming sticks.

If you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac, you’ll have the Apple TV app pre-loaded.

If you own a Smart TV from providers such as Samsung, LG, Sony or Vizio, you can also download the Apple TV app to them and watch on your television. To check if your television is supported, go to the apps section on your TV and look for the Apple TV app.

If you want to watch Apple TV+ through your TV but it doesn’t support the app, you can either buy a streaming stick such as Roku or Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which plug into your TV or buy the Apple TV HD box for £149.00.

The app is also now available on PlayStation and Xbox after many had been asking for it to be added there since it originally launched.

Subscribers to Apple TV+ can watch Apple original shows both online and offline.

How to get Apple TV+ app on your Samsung TV

It is worth noting here that not all Samsung TVs will be able to support Apple TV+ and if you have an older model, there is a strong chance you will be out of luck. But here are the steps to follow if you want to install it and check whether your TV has it.

Find where the Samsung app store is on your TV. If you search it and it does not appear, then, sadly, your TV is not compatible with it and you will need to either access it via a console or a fire stick.

Select Apple TV+ and install it.

Open it up and choose to start watching.

The easiest way to sign up is to do it via a web browser, but you can put all your information in here and take advantage of the 7-day free trial.

If you are signing up through the app, you will be able to start watching once that is done. Alternatively, if you have signed up beforehand, you will see quick sign-in options that will allow you to connect with a numerical code or QR code with an apple device.

What Apple TV+ shows and movies are there?

The first wave of programming available on the service when it launched showed that Apple TV was going to be a contender when it comes to original programming with some huge names attached to several of their projects.

The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston and Steve Carrell, and Jason Momoa’s See were two of the first alongside For All Mankind and Dickinson.

Other projects that the streamer now has include:

The Helpsters, a spin-off from Sesame Street

a spin-off from Sesame Street A cartoon titled Snoopy in Space

A children’s programme titled Ghostwriter

The Elephant Queen , a documentary about the mother of a hero

, a documentary about the mother of a hero Servant , a thriller from the Sixth Sense director M N Shyamala

, a thriller from the Sixth Sense director M N Shyamala Mystery-drama Truth Be Told

Little America by married writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

by married writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon The Banker , a film based on a true story by Samuel L. Jackson

, a film based on a true story by Samuel L. Jackson Hala, a film produced by Jada Pinkett Smith

Other projects in the pipeline are:

A revived Steven Spielberg anthology series called Amazing Stories.

A mystery thriller starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer called Are You Sleeping?

A comedy series from the stars and producers of hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Little Voice, a series from Star Wars director JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. The series will explore the story of one woman finding her voice through music

a series from Star Wars director JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. The series will explore the story of one woman finding her voice through music a TV series from La La Land and Whiplash’s Damien Chazelle

An adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film Time Bandits

an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novel Foundation .

. Dolly, a courtroom drama with the twist of having Florence Pugh signed up to play a robot

What channels can I watch on Apple TV+?

As well as its own original series, the Apple TV app gives you access to UK streaming services including BBC iPlayer, All 4 and ITV Hub, plus a dedicated kids’ section and, according to Apple, “thousands of films, including the latest blockbusters from iTunes. Now you can buy, rent and watch, all from inside the app”.

Apple has also partnered with networks including HBO, Showtime and Starz, aiming to act as a gateway to their content via a new service known as Apple TV Channels, which appears to be a similar service to that already offered by Amazon as part of its Amazon Channels programme.

Netflix, however, has already confirmed that it will not participate in this ‘bundle’ offer: chief executive Reed Hastings said in March that Netflix “has chosen not to integrate with [Apple’s] service.”

