Silent Witness renewed for season 28 after Jack proposed to Nikki

Filming is currently under way in the West Midlands for the next run, which will pick up after Jack’s proposal to Nikki at the end of season 27 and see the Lyell Centre team tackle more tricky cases.

There’s good news for Silent Witness fans today – with the long-running crime series now officially renewed for a 28th season.

It marks a change of location for the show’s production, with the BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore previously explaining that the corporation “is committed to investing in the West Midlands”.

At the time the move was announced, the BBC’s managing director for scripted series Mark Linsey added: “This is an exciting time for one of our longest-running dramas that continues to thrill audiences here in the UK – and in over 200 territories around the world.

“We look forward to seeing the creative opportunities relocating production of Silent Witness to the West Midlands will undoubtedly bring.”

Read more:

Of course, long-term stars Emilia Fox and David Caves will be returning as newly-engaged couple Nikki and Jack respectively in the new run, while we’d also expect Alastair Michael, Aki Omoshaybi and Rhiannon May to reprise their roles as Velvy Schur, Gabriel Folukoya and Cara Connelly.

The show will likely return in its regular slot in January 2025, but we’ll post official confirmation of a start date as and when we hear more concrete news.

As well as the usual batch of cases for the forensics experts, it’s quite possible that the new season could feature the wedding between Jack and Nikki – we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement MPU article

All 27 seasons of Silent Witness are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.