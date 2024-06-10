Now, director Jamie Donoughue has added to that chorus, stressing the scale and scope of the finale which he says will leave fans shocked.

Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, he said: "We want to end on a bang like we've never seen. This finale is like a huge feature film. I think a lot of people are going to be shocked – if I can pull it off. Hopefully, I will."

Meanwhile, Lenny Rush who plays new character Morris Gibbons teased "an action scene where prop guns were used and fake bullets", and returning star Bonnie Langford, who plays Mel, said the now-famous scene of her riding "a Vespa through London" is about all she can tell us ahead of time.

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Lenny Rush as Morris Gibbons in Doctor Who: The Legend of Ruby Sunday. Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Speaking exclusively with Radio Times, Langford did however offer some additional information, saying: "Mel now has been basically spying in another job to gain information about an organisation that UNIT is quite worried about. And then the Doctor arrives because, you know, he's heard about things as well.

"And it all then literally cranks up very quickly. So Mel is able to, having infiltrated this area, offer up all that information and support and basically takes the Doctor on a Vespa. I know (laughs), it's camp as hell – it is brilliant!

"Mel will go to the end of the Earth for the Doctor. She knows his history and also his love for the planet, the universe and everything involved is so genuine – it's so authentic – and she's just thrilled to be beside him again."

