The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) met his match in the smouldering bounty hunter, with the pair stealing the show amid the Bridgerton-inspired Regency episode.

While there's chemistry between the pair throughout the episode, they finally get their moment and share a kiss – soon before Rogue sacrifices himself.

However, before he vanishes with the villainous Chulders, he tells the Doctor: "Find me," leaving the door very much open for a return. As Ruby comforts the Doctor at the end of the episode, we also see him placing Rogue's ring on his finger to keep a part of him with him.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who. BBC

So, could Rogue be back? It certainly seems so. We're not expecting a return for him this season, as we've only got the finale two-parter left to go, but we definitely wouldn't rule out a return in seasons to come.

After all, Groff has made it clear that he's quite literally had a ball working on Doctor Who, recently saying: "I spent most of my time with Ncuti and I am obsessed with him. I think he is such a star. He's so unpredictable and thrilling to act with because you never see the same thing twice.

"He's so spontaneous, and yet so deeply connected to what he's doing. He really cares. He's really in it fully, and he's got this force and positivity that is completely unique to him. It's just phenomenal. I just adore him. I think he is one of the most exciting actors working today."

The Doctor and Rogue's relationship also marks another step in Doctor Who's LGBTQ+ representation, with Russell T Davies previously telling RadioTimes.com: ""It's very normal to me, I don't know any other way to make things. And some people might come along and make a fuss about that. But I've moved on by then, so I don't care."

Davies added: "But I think it's a great thing to see. I think Doctor Who’s a great big open door for everyone to come and see. Even if you’re straight as a nail, come and watch because there’s lots in this for you."

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

