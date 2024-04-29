He said: "And I kind of [am] rather bemused when people say you're representing things now, because I think that's just people I live with, and know and love.

"And it's very normal to me, I don't know any other way to make things. And some people might come along and make a fuss about that. But I've moved on by then, so I don't care."

Davies added: "But I think it's a great thing to see. I think Doctor Who’s a great big open door for everyone to come and see. Even if you’re straight as a nail, come and watch because there’s lots in this for you."

Davies was praised for bringing queer themes to the long-running show during his first stint as showrunner between 2005 and 2010, and it very much looks like something that will be continuing into his second spell as boss – which has already introduced Heartsopper's Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, the first openly trans character in the televised series, during last year's 60th anniversary specials.

The hotly-anticipated new run of Doctor Who will begin with a double-header on Saturday 11th May, and will consist of eight episodes in total – including an epic finale that Davies has teased will leave fans "screaming".

"Try to stay unspoilt, because it’s so hard to be unspoilt with things," he said. "Try, try, try, and you will have a whale of a time with that one."

The series is also set to see the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) encounter space babies, meet The Beatles and battle Jinkx Monsoon's mysterious villain Maestro, as well as meet Jonathan Groff's enigmatic character in a Regency-themed episode.

So, plenty to look forward to!

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

