Well, in this show, we follow a new group of girls who are being targeted by that darned 'A' again.

If you're confused about the title change, don't worry – this is the second season in the spin-off, with the first being titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Summer School - as you may have guessed - takes place in the girl's mid-year period where they all go to summer school, but they're still being pursued by a villainous force.

The season is set to come to BBC One and iPlayer this week, but when exactly is it airing? Read on to find out.

How to watch Pretty Little Liars: Summer School in the UK

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.,Karolina Wojtasik

While Pretty Little Liars: Summer School originally debuted in the US on Max back in May, the season is finally making its way to UK screens.

The season will debut on BBC One on Tuesday 13th August at 10:40pm, with the first two episodes being aired back to back. That means episode 2 then follows at 11:30pm.

Episodes will then air weekly in batches of two every Tuesday at the same times, but the run will be available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

What is Pretty Little Liars: Summer School about?

A spin-off of Pretty Little Liars, this new eight-part instalment continues on from Original Sin.

This time around, we follow the teenage Liars as they go to summer school - but clearly, 'A' is never far away.

The synopsis reads: "The next chapter of Original Sin. Summer school isn't the only test the liars are facing – dark forces are set on wreaking havoc in Millwood. It's going to be a killer summer."

Is there a trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

There is! You can watch it below.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will debut on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday 13th August at 10:40pm.

