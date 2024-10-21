Not only was she leading an intensely complex investigation into the murder of high-profile criminal Frank Chapman, she was also trying to shine a light on institutional racism within the force by bringing down Beardsmore, and she was still traumatised by the events of season 1.

But as the final credits rolled, the case had been solved, Beardsmore was on the out and her personal life had taken a turn for the better.

"You know when you do a jigsaw puzzle and it's easier to do the edges first? I feel like she's got the edges, all of the edges are there, but the middle's a mess," creator and writer Maya Sondhi said of Ray's emotional state at the beginning of season 2.

"And then, gradually, as you go along with the different things that happen with different people, and her mum's quite key in that as well, [as is] her relationship with [newcomer] Patrick Baladi [who plays DI Patrick Holden], Gemma Whelan's character [DCI Kerry Henderson], I think gradually the jigsaw – I'm not saying she's completely put together by the end, it's probably the 1,000-piece jigsaw – but she's getting there."

But are more episodes on the way?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential DI Ray season 3.

Is DI Ray returning for season 3?

ITV has yet to announce if DI Ray will return for a third season, but creator and writer Maya Sondhi told RadioTimes.com that "conversations" had been had about the future of the show.

When could a potential DI Ray season 3 air?

Following DI Ray's debut in May 2022, we had to wait more than two years for season 2.

Fans will be hoping it won't be a 2026 release if season 3 does get the thumbs up, but we wouldn't expect new episodes to arrive any earlier than autumn 2025.

Who could return for a potential DI Ray season 3?

The cast of DI Ray. ITV

It wouldn't be DI Ray without, well, Detective Inspector Rachita Ray, played by Parminder Nagra.

As for the rest of the cast, the following could all return:

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson

Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne

Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley

Peter Bankolé as DS Kwesi Edmund

Witney White as DC Charlene Ellis

Patrick Baladi as DI Patrick Holden

Shobu Kapoor as Debo Ray

It remains to be seen if Ian Puleston-Davies will be back as Ross Beardsmore after he was suspended.

But it does feel like we've seen the last of Jamie Bamber as Martyn Hunter.

And there will also be a whole new guest cast if the drama does return to our screens.

What could happen in a potential DI Ray season 3?

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson and Parminder Nagra plays DI Rachita Ray. ITV

For a rundown on what happened at the end of DI Ray season 2, we've got you covered.

As for season 3, Ray would have a testing new investigation to keep her busy, not to mention the fallout from her dossier of incriminating evidence against Beardsmore and the force, which is certain to have ruffled feathers and shaken things up.

But as her mum previously warned Ray, institutions are incredibly powerful. Will the former superintendent's arrest and suspension actually lead to tangible, long-standing change? Or will it be a case of rinse and repeat?

In her personal life, Ray started dating DI Patrick Holden, who was brought in to assist her team on the Frank Chapman murder, but it remains to be seen if that is built to last.

Is there a trailer for a potential DI Ray season 3?

First up, we need that all-important renewal before we can enjoy a DI Ray season 3 trailer.

If it does get the green light, you can expect the trailer in the month leading up to the premiere.

DI Ray seasons 1-2 are available to stream now ITVX.

