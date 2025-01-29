Written by award-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials), David Tennant, Robert Carlyle and Toby Jones are all taking lead roles in the new series, which will dig into the story behind the phone hacking scandal.

The official synopsis reads: "Set between 2002 and 2012, the drama deftly interweaves two real-life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by David Tennant, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, and running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police detective chief superintendent Dave Cook, played by Robert Carlyle."

David Tennant as Nick Davies in The Hack. ITV

It has also been confirmed that Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones will be playing former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.

The drama, which is an ITV Studios co-production with Stan in Australia in association with AC Chapter One and One Shoe Films, will also be directed by BAFTA-winning director Lewis Arnold, who is known for his work on hit series such as Time, Sherwood and ITV's The Long Shadow.

The Hack will also be executive produced by Patrick Spence (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), who is the managing director of AC Chapter One.

As well as Tennant, Jones and Carlyle leading the cast, further additions have now been unveiled – and there are plenty of familiar faces.

The cast includes Rose Leslie (Miss Austen), Dougray Scott (Crime), Eve Myles (Torchwood), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Katherine Kelly (Protection), Kevin Doyle (Line of Duty), Neil Maskell (Hijack) and Lara Pulver (Spooks).

Robert Carlyle as Dave Cook in The Hack. ITV

Further cast members include Lee Ingleby (The Long Shadow), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Lisa McGrillis (Rivals), Sean Pertwee (The Night Caller) and Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet).

Richard Pepple (The Rig), Nadia Albina (Passenger), Phil Davis (Whitechapel), Ace Bhatti (Alex Rider), Charlie Brooks (EastEnders) and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9) round out the line-up.

Read more:

On the commission announcement of The Hack, writer Jack Thorne said: "This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history. One with so many layers to it. I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not. It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me.

"That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever.

"It is a true honour to be bringing this story to the screen alongside David, Robert, Toby, Lewis, Patrick, Joe and Abi. I hope we find a way to do justice to the complexity of what happened and of celebrating the incredible reporting that sits underneath it."

Similarly, ITV's director of drama, Polly Hill, said: "I am very proud to be making this important drama with Patrick Spence, Jack Thorne and Lewis Arnold. They are a brilliant team and the perfect people to bring this story to screen.

"And it's testament to them that we have such an incredible cast led by David Tennant, Robert Carlyle and Toby Jones."

As of now, a release date for The Hack hasn't been confirmed, but the series is currently in post-production, having completed filming in 2024.

The Hack will air on ITV and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

