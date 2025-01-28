After a successful, if thoroughly illegal, career, the duo are eyeing retirement when we find them in This City Is Ours.

This prompts their longtime friend and employee, Michael (James Nelson-Joyce), to consider whether it's time for him to leave too.

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan and Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan in This City Is Ours. BBC

You see, Michael is enraptured by his new girlfriend, Diana (Hannah Onslow), and is imagining a quieter life with her, free from the dangerous duties he has carried out for years as part of Ronnie's cocaine supply chain.

Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams and James Nelson Joyce as Michael Kavanagh in This City Is Ours. BBC

Unfortunately, his chances of a quiet exit are drastically reduced when Ronnie's son, Jamie (Jack McMullen), makes a bold play to take over his father's gang – and remove Michael entirely.

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan in This City Is Ours. BBC

The supporting cast of This City Is Ours includes Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Slow Horses alum Stephen Walters, playing members of the rival Crawford family.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford and Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford in This City Is Ours. BBC

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvey (Time) and Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) will play Robert and Rachel Duffy, with Mike Noble (Shardlake) and Bobby Schofield (SAS Rogue Heroes) as fellow gangsters Banksey and Bonehead.

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy, Mike Noble as Banksey and James Nelson Joyce as Michael Kavanagh in This City Is Ours BBC

This City Is Ours is created and written by Stephen Butchard, best known for his past work on The Last Kingdom, with Saul Dibb (The Sixth Commandment), John Hayes (Nightsleeper) and Eshref Reybrouck (Undercover) sharing directing duties.

Laura Aikman in This City Is Ours. BBC

Upon the announcement of his casting, Nelson-Joyce told press: "It's an absolute honour to be a part of this exciting show. I knew from reading the first episode that I had to take on this compelling story of crime, loyalty and above all, love."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "It’s a joy to see cameras rolling on This City Is Ours with a glorious cast who have made Stephen Butchard’s sublime scripts even more exciting.

"Under the skilful direction of Saul Dibb, BBC viewers are in for one hell of a ride."

This City Is Ours is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.