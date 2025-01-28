Sean Bean as gang leader in first look at new crime drama This City Is Ours
A power struggle within a Liverpool gang is the focus of this starry series.
The BBC has released first-look images from its upcoming crime drama This City Is Ours, taking us inside the dangerous world of a powerful crime family based in Liverpool.
Sean Bean plays family patriarch and gang leader Ronnie Phelan, who runs his criminal enterprise shoulder-to-shoulder with his wife, Elaine (played by Julie Graham).
After a successful, if thoroughly illegal, career, the duo are eyeing retirement when we find them in This City Is Ours.
This prompts their longtime friend and employee, Michael (James Nelson-Joyce), to consider whether it's time for him to leave too.
You see, Michael is enraptured by his new girlfriend, Diana (Hannah Onslow), and is imagining a quieter life with her, free from the dangerous duties he has carried out for years as part of Ronnie's cocaine supply chain.
Unfortunately, his chances of a quiet exit are drastically reduced when Ronnie's son, Jamie (Jack McMullen), makes a bold play to take over his father's gang – and remove Michael entirely.
The supporting cast of This City Is Ours includes Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Slow Horses alum Stephen Walters, playing members of the rival Crawford family.
Meanwhile, Kevin Harvey (Time) and Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) will play Robert and Rachel Duffy, with Mike Noble (Shardlake) and Bobby Schofield (SAS Rogue Heroes) as fellow gangsters Banksey and Bonehead.
This City Is Ours is created and written by Stephen Butchard, best known for his past work on The Last Kingdom, with Saul Dibb (The Sixth Commandment), John Hayes (Nightsleeper) and Eshref Reybrouck (Undercover) sharing directing duties.
Upon the announcement of his casting, Nelson-Joyce told press: "It's an absolute honour to be a part of this exciting show. I knew from reading the first episode that I had to take on this compelling story of crime, loyalty and above all, love."
Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "It’s a joy to see cameras rolling on This City Is Ours with a glorious cast who have made Stephen Butchard’s sublime scripts even more exciting.
"Under the skilful direction of Saul Dibb, BBC viewers are in for one hell of a ride."
This City Is Ours is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.